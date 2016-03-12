Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

AP

A recent lab test discovered that Jessica Alba’s company’s laundry detergent contains SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), Serena Ng of The Wall Street Journal reports. The company previously claimed its detergent didn’t contain that ingredient.

McDonald’s is building a loyalty program into its smartphone app. The program is still in its early stages, but it will likely reward customers with deals based on the number of visits they make to McDonald’s every month, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

Prosecutors are accusing William Powell of giving away $3,000-plus in soft drinks as a waiter at a Brooklyn, New York IHOP, reports New York Daily News. Powell says he was “looking out for the community” by handing out free beverages during the eight months he worked at IHOP

Starbucks is making a TurboVote digital tool that allows for speedy voter registration accessible to the company’s 114,000-plus US employees — the equivalent of about 20% of Wyoming’s state population.

According to data from RealtyTrac, not only does living near a Target instead of a Walmart mean your house is probably more valuable, but it also means its value is most likely going up much faster.

After NPR mentioned the magic wake word — Alexa — on the air during the program, some Echo owners said that their gadgets began behaving strangely. One listener told NPR their Echo reset their home thermostat.

A $20 add-on for your MacBook charger, called the “Blockhead” reorients your charger so that it hangs flat against the wall rather than stick out — and potentially fall out.

Nearly three million boxes of frozen DiGiorno pizzas, Stouffer’s lasagnas and Lean Cuisine meals are being recalled after customers said they found pieces of glass in their food.

In an effort to expand its product line, Chobani will begin selling drinks and dips made with yogurt in July, according to Bloomberg.

Gatorade showcased a few of its future inventions at SXSW, including protein bars, vegetable-based nitrate boosts, protein-enriched yogurt, and a new smart bottle that tracks your rate of hydration, according to Fast Company.

