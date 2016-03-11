Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has launched a $1 breakfast menu.The menu features existing items such as a breakfast burrito, a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, and hash browns, as well as several new items, with all costing $1.

Target is looking to hire 20 engineers and product managers to join a mysterious technology-focused start-up called “Goldfish,” reports the Star Tribune.

Whole Foods is trying to reduce food waste by giving customers the option to buy bruised, discolored, and misshapen fruits and vegetables — the type of produce that supermarkets typically reject — at a reduced price, NPR reports.

McDonald’s is now serving its entire breakfast menu all day at certain locations, reports Brand Eating. Customers can choose from McGriddles, McMuffins, and biscuits all day in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as parts of North Carolina’s Triad region, under the “All Day Breakfast: Bigger Menu” platform.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings and the company announced that Anthropologie’s comparable sales had dipped by 2%.

One employee at a closed Chipotle restaurant in Billerica, Massachusetts

had a confirmed case of norovirus. The restaurant has been cleaned and is expected to reopen Thursday.

As fast-casual restaurants with fresh ideas and business models blossom, not all of the old guard can keep up. Chains including Roy Rogers, Quiznos, and Bennigans are shrinking.

Men’s Warehouse parent company, Jos.A.Bank has struggled with sales and will close 250 stores, reports Fortune.

2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner may help you save time, but it actually makes your hair frizzy because it messes with hair cuticles.

Salt warning labels are not enough. A New York councilwoman is proposing legislation that would require restaurants to place excess sugar and carb warnings on their menus, reports Politico.

