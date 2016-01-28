Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Flickr/Karl Baron

1. KFC has unveiled a new look to compete with Chick-fil-A

KFC is rolling out a new, fast-casual-inspired design that the brand began testing in 2014. Seventy per cent of the brand’s 4,500 restaurants will be updated by the end of 2017

According to a customer who posted the story to Facebook, a homeless man walked into a Tennessee Chick-fil-A and asked if they had any extra food. Instead of turning him away, the manager of the restaurant reportedly offered to pray with him and gave him a free meal.

It seems that the iPhone business has finally peaked. Apple CEO Tim Cook said during its 2015 holiday-quarter earnings report that he didn’t think iPhone sales would be down that much, but he confirmed that iPhone sales would most likely be negative for the first time ever in the quarter.

Super Bowl 50 is fast-approaching and some brands such as Doritos, Heinz, and Bud Light have already released teasers about the ads they will be airing during the big game. This year’s broadcaster, CBS, has hinted that the last available ad space could even fetch as much as $6 million.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2016, the brand announced poor results in the US. In North America, comparable sales declined 4% and overall brand sales dipped 7%. Internationally, overall brand sales increased by 4%.

Whole Foods is recalling 73,898 pounds of pepperoni pizza products due to misbranding, according to a release. The lable said the pizza was topped with “uncured beef pepperoni” when it was actually pork. The recall applies to pizzas sold at stores in the New England area.

Fourteen refurbished McDonald’s in the UK launched table service. Customers can sit down, order through a digital kiosk, and the food will be delivered right to the table, the Telegraph reports.

Three former Chipotle employees in Cincinnati are suing the chain on the basis that they were wrongly terminated by a manager who treated male employees better than them, as reported by Cinncinati.com.

Calvin Klein is introducing its 2016 spring collection with a new campaign featuring Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, reports Fox News. The campaign’s slogan: “I _____ in #myCalvins”.

On Tuesday, Oprah tweeted about eating bread. She made $12 million in one hour after that tweet, according to Market Watch.

