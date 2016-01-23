Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Starbucks

On Thursday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said that, while the company plans to continue to sell K-Cups, its relationship with Keurig may not continue. References to breaking up the partnership with Keurig come after the December announcement that Keurig is being bought by an investor group led by JAB Holding Co for about $13.9 billion.

On Friday, Bud Light released the teaser for its new “Raise One to Right Now” campaign, which will launch at Super Bowl 50. In it, Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen don their best presidential candidate attire — down to the control-top shapewear — and get ready to campaign.

AgencySpy reported that Publicis Group’s biggest client, Procter & Gamble (P&G), held an executive meeting to discuss slashing its fees and rumoured that some employees had already been axed. Speaking to Business Insider, Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy said of the report: “You can put in my mouth that this is pure b——-.”

Despite the 2015 red cup debacle, Starbucks had “by far” the strongest holiday in its history, CEO Howard Schultz said in a company earnings call on Thursday. In the US, comparable store sales increased 9% in the first quarter of 2016, with a 4% increase in traffic.

The real George Clooney has been the face of Nespresso commercials since 2006, but an Israeli coffee competitor — Espresso Club — created a spoof commercial with a look alike George Clooney. Nespresso is suing Espresso Club for $50,000 for potentially misleading consumers, according to the Associated Press.

Nineteen-year old actress-singer-model, Zendaya announced on Instagram that she will be the new face of Cover Girl. The brand later confirmed with its own Instagram congratulating her. Zendaya will make her brand debut during the 58th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 15 on CBS, reported WWD.

Target CEO Brian Cornell and other top executives are travelling to major cities across the country to visit customers in their homes and learn more about how they shop, live, and consume. By focusing on urban markets, Target is going after a demographic that Walmart failed to capture with its smaller-format Walmart Express stores.

Panda Express founders, Andrew and Peggy Cherng invested in the California fast casual pizza chain, Pieology. Panda Express has over 1,900 locations. Pieology CEO, Carl Chang hopes this investment

will allow Pieology to take advantage of Panda’s strong infrastructure and know-how. according to the LA Times.

A number of websites specializing in fake news stories, including TopRatedViral, ILyke, and breaking13news, published articles in January reporting that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating “cases of parasitic roundworm disease linked to the McDonald’s restaurant chain,” reports Snopes. The articles are full of completely false details.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are releasing their own version of the $4 value meal, according to Consumerist. McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Pizza Hut already launched their $4 (or less) value menu earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.