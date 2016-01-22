Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Reuters/Mike Blake

Walmart announced on Wednesday that more than 1.2 million of its employees will receive a pay raise in 2016. The company is bumping its minimum wage pay to $10 an hour, according to Reuters.

Maine paper manufacturer Huhtamaki, the company that supplies burrito bowl take-out containers to Chipotle, has been forced to cut jobs following Chipotle’s recent struggles, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Target joins Costco in offering only cage-free eggs by the year 2025, Fortune reports. Other companies committed to this cause include McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, and Whole Foods.

Amazon has announced in a release that Prime members in Chicago can now order from certain restaurants in their vicinity.

Walt Disney Theme Parks and Resorts have issued a recall of 10,000 Star Wars themed infant onesies because the snaps posed a choking hazard, according to the Associated Press (via U.S. News and World Report). No injuries were reported, but those who purchased a Darth Vader onesie have been told to stop using them.

Butterfinger is offering NFL players up to $50,000 to cover any fines they may be charged after celebrating too hard during the final games of the season. The NFL told Business Insider that this is an “ambush marketing attempt.”

Nissan commercials won’t appear in Super Bowl ads this year, Ad Age has reported. The company is planning a new sports-marketing strategy, according to the report.

When Hermès launched its Apple Watch, it was only available at select Apple stores and Hermès boutiques. But now, the designer is making the watches available online starting Friday, The Verge has reported. It sells for $1,100 – $1,500, depending on the style.

Over a year ago, Panera launched an initiative to enhance customer’s experiences. Recently, its director of enterprise architecture, Brian Backer told a panel at the National Retail Federation’s recent conference in New York (via Retail Customer Service) that the changes implemented to its payment methods and kiosk service seem to be paying off. (Business Insider has visited one of these new fancy Paneras, too.)

White Castle has launched a new website called whitecastleclean.com. It shares facts about the fast food chain’s food preparation and promotes food safety, according to a release from the fast food chain.

