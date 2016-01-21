Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson

CEO Terry Lundgren said that the brand is planning to put some of the “Backstage” stores in its existing retail locations this year, according to CNBC. The stores will sell brands typically found at Macy’s for up to 80% off.

Freshii will offer 50% off of all of its Mexican-inspired items on February 8, the day that Chipotle is closing all of its locations until 3 p.m.

A scandal hit chocolate company Mast Brothers in December, alleging that its chocolate was not nearly as artisanal as the company claimed it to be. Now, shop owners selling the chocolate are saying that sales have plunged up to 66%. Grub Street first reported this story.

McDonald’s is introducing two new sliders in Canada. The “McTasters” are Greek and Italian sandwich sliders. They are selling for $2.99 each.

Athleta Girl will launch in Athleta stores this summer, according to a release. The line will target young girls ages 6-14.

Hershey is relaunching the Take 5 Bar, with a new wrapper and marketing campaign created by a panel of millennial marketing students.

Pizza Hut is receiving a makeover in effort to keep up with the fast-casual pizza industry, according to Bloomberg. The company is testing hotter ovens and renovated units at its restaurants in Texas.

We’ve hit “peak stuff,” according to one IKEA executive (via Quartz). Now, the retailer is looking for to appeal to a wider, more global consumer base. It’s also looking to zero in on sustainable products.

Many retailers reported poor results for the holiday season, including luxury jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co, Wolf Street has reported.

GasBuddy.com found the cheapest chains. Costco came out on top. Find out where other chains fall on the list.

