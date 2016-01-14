Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson

Despite its success, Chick-fil-A charges franchisees only $10,000 to open a new restaurant, and it doesn’t require candidates to meet a threshold for net worth or liquid assets, the company told Business Insider.

The pizza chain announced on Tuesday that it had removed artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its food items, including pizza ingredients and toppings, desserts, and sauce selections.

Last January, Cadbury changed the recipe of its iconic Creme Eggs; it swapped the Dairy Milk the company used in its shells for “a standard traditional Cadbury milk chocolate.” Now, BuzzFeed News has reported that sales have dropped by more than $8 million since the big change.

In a press release, Heineken said the advertisement is rooted in research conducted by research agency Canvas8. The research shows that “responsible drinking is becoming the preferred means of enjoyment” for people over 21-years-old.

Starting this month, full-time baristas and shift supervisors in China’s Starbucks corporate stores will receive a monthly housing subsidy, expected to cover an average of 50% of monthly housing costs, according to a recent release.

Unilever-owned Axe is changing gears and dropping its signature “bro” ad campaigns. Instead, the company will be attempting to appeal to a wider demographic of men, by showing that masculinity is more expansive than just the idea of the alpha male.

Lingerie startup Adore Me has been besotted with good press, but the company has also endured backlash from some of its customers. Adore Me operates on a subscription model, which locks buyers into monthly payments. Some consumers say they do not receive clear disclosure about this.

Tuscon, Arizona Starbucks barista Tony Aguilar posted photos of three Valentine’s Day-inspired Frappuccinos to Reddit, Delish has reported. He says he and his coworkers invented these beverages, which include the Valentine Frappuccino, the Love Bean Frappuccino, and the Java Berry Frappuccino.

Cambridge Franchise Holdings has swept up 42 southern locations of fast food chain, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. Now, the franchisee has 85 units.

American Apparel temporarily missed its payroll for US staff last week, according to two internal emails obtained by Business Insider. At least one employee complained about not being paid on social media, also.

