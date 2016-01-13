Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson

1. Amazon is invading college campuses

Amazon announced [email protected], which will see the opening of a central clearing facility where University of Pennsylvania students can pick up and return their Amazon orders. This is, effectively, one big Amazon Locker located on a college campus.

Starbucks plans to accelerate its expansion in China, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in the coffee chain’s second-largest market behind the US . China is Starbucks’ fastest-growing market.

American Apparel, the bankrupt clothing retailer, received a $300 million bid Monday from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney, the company’s controversial founder and former chief executive.

Plank avoids making unilateral decisions, and he goes out of his way to solicit input from his most trusted employees.

The Echo, which feels like a cross between a music player and a digital butler, has garnered positive reviews both on Amazon and from writers including Business Insider’s own Steve Kovach. Kovach described the process of listening to music with the Echo like having a human DJ who is always ready to jump in.

A new Morgan Stanley report calls Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, an “underappreciated story” that most people are misunderstanding.

Today there are almost 50 SoulCycle locations across the US, and the boutique fitness chain boasts a cult-following of Joe-schmos and celebrities alike, making it the most popular luxurious cycling brand in America. Its success stems from not emulating other fitness brands, treating instructors like valued employees, and constantly working on communication.

Limited Too, the clothing purveyor of many millennial women’s youths, is coming back, much to the delight of the internet. The company, which had around 600 stores at its peak and was later soaked into Justice, was acquired by Bluestar Alliance this past summer.

Kenneth Hampton is a huge “Star Wars” fan. At Hampton’s Hand-crafted LED Sabers, he makes custom, badass lightsabers that look more polished than Disney’s official toys. But getting one of these lightsaber isn’t cheap — the base model costs $480.

Premium chicken has replaced the dubious chicken of the past on McDonald’s menus. We decided to compare three of McDonald’s premium chicken offerings to their Chick-fil-A counterparts.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.