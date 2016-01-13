Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson
1. Amazon is invading college campuses
Amazon announced [email protected], which will see the opening of a central clearing facility where University of Pennsylvania students can pick up and return their Amazon orders. This is, effectively, one big Amazon Locker located on a college campus.
2. Unfazed by market turmoil, Starbucks plans more cafes in China
Starbucks plans to accelerate its expansion in China, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in the coffee chain’s second-largest market behind the US . China is Starbucks’ fastest-growing market.
3. Investors back Dov Charney in bid for American Apparel
American Apparel, the bankrupt clothing retailer, received a $300 million bid Monday from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney, the company’s controversial founder and former chief executive.
4. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank reveals his smart strategy for making big decisions
Plank avoids making unilateral decisions, and he goes out of his way to solicit input from his most trusted employees.
5. Amazon will release a portable version of its hybrid speaker and digital butler, Echo
The Echo, which feels like a cross between a music player and a digital butler, has garnered positive reviews both on Amazon and from writers including Business Insider’s own Steve Kovach. Kovach described the process of listening to music with the Echo like having a human DJ who is always ready to jump in.
6. This ‘underappreciated’ restaurant group is set for explosive growth
A new Morgan Stanley report calls Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, an “underappreciated story” that most people are misunderstanding.
7. How SoulCycle’s cofounders built a boutique indoor cycling empire worth $112 million
Today there are almost 50 SoulCycle locations across the US, and the boutique fitness chain boasts a cult-following of Joe-schmos and celebrities alike, making it the most popular luxurious cycling brand in America. Its success stems from not emulating other fitness brands, treating instructors like valued employees, and constantly working on communication.
8. One of the most beloved clothing stores from decades ago is reopening
Limited Too, the clothing purveyor of many millennial women’s youths, is coming back, much to the delight of the internet. The company, which had around 600 stores at its peak and was later soaked into Justice, was acquired by Bluestar Alliance this past summer.
9. This guy makes badass custom lightsabers for ‘Star Wars’ fans
Kenneth Hampton is a huge “Star Wars” fan. At Hampton’s Hand-crafted LED Sabers, he makes custom, badass lightsabers that look more polished than Disney’s official toys. But getting one of these lightsaber isn’t cheap — the base model costs $480.
10. We tried McDonald’s new Chick-fil-A copycat menu items against the real thing — here’s the verdict
Premium chicken has replaced the dubious chicken of the past on McDonald’s menus. We decided to compare three of McDonald’s premium chicken offerings to their Chick-fil-A counterparts.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
NOW WATCH: A brilliant 16-year-old built a Cheerios vending machine entirely from Legos
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.