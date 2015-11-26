Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of retail today.

An E. coli outbreak linked to Costco’s rotisserie chicken salad has spread to seven states, the Centres for Disease Control said Tuesday. So far, nineteen people have been infected with E. coli in California, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Coca-Cola’s chief science and health officer is stepping down following an outcry about the company’s funding to an anti-obesity group. Rhona Applebaum has “made the decision to retire” and a transition is underway, the company said in a statement to Business Insider on Tuesday.

General Mills will use only cage-free eggs in its US operations by 2025, it said on Tuesday, marking the first time the company has given a timeline for the switch. The maker of products including Betty Crocker cake mixes and Cheerios cereal said in July that it was working toward using exclusively cage-free eggs in its products but did not provide specifics on when the process would be completed.

We waste a lot of food out of fear. Experts estimate that $165 billion worth gets tossed each year. But most expiration dates are largely made up. According to The National Resource Defence Council, the “sell by” dates do indicate not whether foods are safe to eat — they simply tell you when food will reach its limits for “optimal quality.”

Some retailers are shirking the tradition of opening their stores on Thanksgiving this year.

The holiday shopping season is upon us with Black Friday just around the corner. For those shoppers planning to hit the stores over the holiday, here’s a complete list of opening times on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

When it comes to post-Thanksgiving Black Friday deals, old-fashioned print broadsheets still have the edge over social media. Newspapers are nearly twice as effective at informing consumers about Black Friday deals as social media.

Urban Outfitters has purchased several restaurants from the Philadelphia-based Vetri Family, including the fast-casual chain Pizzeria Vetri. The purchase has raised some questions about Urban Outfitters’ plans to combine its clothing stores with restaurants. We decided to check out one of the retailers’ existing restaurants to see what it’s like dining out in an Urban Outfitters store.

Up until the 1950s, farmed turkeys were pretty much the same as wild ones. But in order to meet growing demand, American turkey farmers began to breed birds both for their size and their speed of growth.

Despite all the flashy gimmick sandwiches of late, nothing beats a simple beef patty topped with a melty slice of cheese and the fixings. But of the fast-food giants, who makes the best cheeseburger?

