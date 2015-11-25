Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

McDonalds’ Facebook

1. McDonald’s all-day breakfast might be taking customers from IHOP and Denny’s.

Now that McDonald’s is offering all-day breakfast, an unexpected segment is suffering: family dining. Sales at Denny’s, IHOP, and other family-dining restaurants that have been serving all-day breakfast for decades are slipping as McDonald’s same-store sales grow.

2. Red Lobster is making a huge change to one of its most important menu items.

Red Lobster is making a change to its most popular protein: shrimp. The restaurant chain is increasing the size of its shrimp by at least 47% in most of its dishes. Some entrees will now feature shrimp that’s almost twice its current size. Red Lobster is also changing how it prepares and cooks the shellfish to make it taste better.

3. Costco chicken salad linked to E. coli outbreak.

Four cases of E. coli linked to Costco chicken salad have been confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Colorado. Other states with confirmed E. coli cases linked to the chicken salad include Utah, Montana, and Washington.

4. Analyst warns that Chipotle’s stock could tumble 10% before things get better again.

A series of reported illnesses linked to E. coli from Mexican fast-casual chain Chipotle has led to fears that the company could face some struggles in the months ahead. According to Andrew Strelzik at BMO Capital Markets, the impact on traffic will be short-lived, but during that time the stock will most likely plummet.

5. ‘Workers get pulled into the water and just disappear’ — Nestle reveals horrendous abuse in its seafood supply chain.

Impoverished migrant workers in Thailand are lured by false promises and forced to catch and process fish that end up in global food giant Nestle SA’s supply chains, according to Nestle. The company made the disclosure in an act of self-policing after concluding a yearlong internal investigation.

6. Apple hopes to launch Apple Pay in China by February.

Apple Inc. seeks to launch its new Apple Pay electronic-payment service in China by early February. China is a vibrant but fiercely competitive market for digital money, according to people familiar with its discussions. The company has struck deals recently with China’s big four state-run banks, by which potential Apple Pay users could link the service with their local bank accounts.

7. Meteorologists nationwide wear this same dress from Amazon.

Female meteorologists are wearing the same dress nationwide. The dress is a $22.99 Amazon.com find. But why? Apparently, there’s a Facebook networking group of female meteorologists, and one member posted a link to budget-friendly and universally flattering clothes to the group and it took on a life of its own.

@KellyKIRO7 is this a female meteorologist dress club? I think you are in this picture. saw it on tumbler. pic.twitter.com/yUVhD2rbaV

— Kevin Hessler (@kevinhessler_) November 23, 2015

8. Tiffany ‘s sales are falling.

Upscale jeweller Tiffany & Co reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending in the US and reduced the value of sales from other markets. The company, which has raised prices to offset the impact of a strong dollar, said worldwide comparable sales fell 5%t in the third quarter ended October 31.

9. McDonald’s has a new trick to make sure it doesn’t botch orders.

McDonald’s is trying to improve order accuracy at its drive-thrus with a new measure called “ask, ask, tell.” The measure requires employees to verbally repeat food orders to customers three times in order to ensure they recorded them correctly. Accuracy at the drive-thru, where 70% of customers purchase food from McDonald’s, is vital.

10. A startup selling $1 razors is worth $630 million — and still raking in cash from investors.

Dollar Shave Club has raised another $15 million, bringing its latest round of fundraising to almost $91 million. The filing says that a total of 22 investors are participating in the latest fundraising round. The Los Angeles-based company launched in 2011 with an idea to steal market share from razor powerhouse Gillette. CEO Michael Dubin promised a better price point: for $1 a month,Dollar Shave Club sends you high-quality razor blades.

