Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

1. Target reveals its Cyber Week plans.

Target announced today its strongest Cyber Week offers ever — including 15 per cent off Target.com sitewide on Cyber Monday. The sitewide offer marks the first time Target has discounted virtually everything on Target.com. In addition, Target will offer a host of e-doorbusters on Cyber Monday, as well as steep discounts within key departments like apparel and toys.

2. Walmart is pushing its Cyber Monday deals forward to Sunday to take on Amazon.

Walmart has decided that Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year, should not start on a Monday anymore. The world’s largest retailer by revenue will, for the first time this year, launch all its Cyber Monday deals on the Sunday after Thanksgiving rather than the early hours of Monday morning as in previous years.

3. Retailers with the best Black Friday discounts.

The average discount on the holiday this year, which is held annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving, is 40% off. Belk, Groupon, Stage Stores, Kohl’s, and JCPenney are among the retailers with the best Black Friday discounts.

4. The most common mistakes shoppers make on Black Friday — and how to avoid them.

More than 7 in 10 Americans plan to stock up on holiday gifts and merchandise over Thanksgiving weekend. But with the right planning and research, shopping on Black Friday doesn’t have to be scary. Failing to make a list, paying full price for add-ons, or buying toys of among some mistakes to avoid this Black Friday.

5. McDonald’s has unleashed its latest weapon in the fast-food wars.

McDonald’s is getting cheaper, and that’s bad news for Wendy’s and Burger King. As part of its turnaround plan, the fast-food chain is realigning around what it calls a “value platform,” which essentially means the company is planning to offer more promotions. McDonald’s is kicking off this effort with the “McPick 2,” a limited-time deal that will let customers select two of the following items for $US2: a McDouble, a McChicken, small fries, and mozzarella sticks.

6. Samsung is going to pay people to use its payment app.

Samsung is offering customers a $US50 Best Buy gift card if they sign up to Samsung Pay, according to a promotion on the company’s website. The promotion, which is available until the end of 2015, is available to anyone with a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5. It allows the user to pay for small-value items from their phone using NFC and a credit card.

7. UGG launching a anti-counterfeit social media campaign.

UGG has launched dedicated anti-counterfeit social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter just in time for the holiday season. This campaign is committed to protecting shoppers from purchasing counterfeit UGG products that are being sold as genuine, according to the company.

8. GameStop is crashing.

GameStop shares plummeted by as much as 18% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company reported disappointing third-quarter results. The important numbers missed both GameStop’s and analysts’ expectations. In its earnings statement, the video-game retailer said its results were at the low end of its expectations because new software and hardware sales were weaker than anticipated.

9. Domino’s makes ordering pizza dangerous with ‘Easy Order’ button.

Domino’s has brought one-click pizza ordering to the UK, letting you hit a physical button to get your favourite pizza delivered to your doorstep. The Easy Order actually comes in two forms: a physical and a virtual button. While the button isn’t available outside of the UK, Domino’s offers a variety of Easy Order options in the US. Customers can pay via text and tweet an order using emoji, but also order via their smart TV or connected car by simply using their voices.

10. Ralph Lauren’s new fitting room has an interactive mirror.

Ralph Lauren launched interactive mirrors in its New York City flagship store. You can now change the lighting in the fitting room, request a different size, browse through other items in the store, or interact with a sale associate through the mirror

