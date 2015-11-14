Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Thomson Reuters

1. Walmart reveals its Black Friday strategy

For the first time ever, Walmart has announced that most of its famous Black Friday doorbuster deals will be online starting at 12:01 a.m. PT Thanksgiving day. The deals will be available at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving day in Walmart’s brick-and-mortar stores. Walmart will also be handing out wristbands to consumers for the most in-demand items.

2. Amazon and Alibaba have approached 5-year-old startup Wish, but the CEO seems to want more than $US10 billion

Wish, the five-year-old e-commerce startup is receiving enormous offers from potential competitors. Sources close to the company say that Amazon and Alibaba have talked about buying it in the past year. And the price they’re talking about is jaw-dropping. The most interesting rumour is that Amazon recently offered $US10 billion in cash for Wish — and Wish walked.

3. KFC is testing delivery service

Kentucky Fried Chicken is partnering with Door Dash to launch an on-demand delivery service for the fast food chain. Door Dash will initially deliver from KFC restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Orange County, with delivery expanding to other cities in the coming months.

4. Nordstrom is crashing

Macy’s, America’s largest department-store company, reported sales on Wednesday below expectations, with a lower outlook for the fourth quarter. Nordstrom reported ugly third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, and the stock got wrecked. The upscale retailer reported earnings per share of $US0.42, missing Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of $US0.72.

5. Disney is taking a cue from Netflix.

Disney has found a new way to turn its old content into new revenue. The company plans to launch a stand-alone digital subscription service in the United Kingdom in November. Disney’s new streaming service is following a similar blueprint to Netflix. For 9.99 GBP per month, customers will have access to classic Disney films, the entire Pixar library, and thousands of Disney Channel episodes.

6. McDonald’s ending hot-beverage lawsuit

alleged McDonald’s employees deliver hot water and tea that is too hot to drive-thru customers. Instead of going to trial, McDonald’s opted to settle. McDonald’s spokesman Max Gallegos Jr. said safety is the company’s top priority.

7. Apple is finally killing off Beats Music

Apple has announced that it will shut down Beats Music, the streaming service that it acquired as part of the purchase of Beats in May 2014. Apple used elements of Beats Music to help build its new music streaming service.

8. Forget the red cups — Starbucks is running a TV spot that’s all about Christmas

Following the initial outrage at the plain red coffee cups, Starbucks is running this holiday commercial filled with Christmas references, including decorations, songs, and a baby bib that reads, “My First Christmas.”

9. Target will continue selling OCD sweater despite outcry

Target is being criticised on social media for a Christmas sweater it currently sells in its stores. The red garment bears the slogan “OCD: Obsessive Christmas Disorder.” Some people aren’t amused by the retail giant apparently making light of obsessive compulsive disorder, and took to social media to say so.

10. Ninja recalls 1.1 blenders

After more than 50 reported injuries, the company reported it is recalling 12 models of Ninja blenders with model numbers that start with BL 660, BL 663, and BL 665.

