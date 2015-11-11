Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather in front of a McDonald’s restaurant to call for an increase in minimum wage on April 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

1. Fast-food workers are protesting for $US15 wages today.

About 200 fast-food workers marched in Brooklyn for wages of $US15 an hour — about double what restaurants normally pay hourly workers to start. The workers say they are hoping to get support from presidential candidates in the 2016 election.

2. Target’s Black Friday deals leak online.

Target’s 40-page Black Friday ad has leaked online. The most notable deals, which actually begin on Thanksgiving Day, are an Apple TV on sale for $US69 (marked down from $US99) and Beats headphones for $US120 (marked down from $US199).

3. H&M will close on Thanksgiving.

In recent years, the fast-fashion retailer opened on Thanksgiving evening. This year, H&M will open on Black Friday instead. Staples and REI have taken similar measures recently.

4. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tapes today.

Longtime “angels” Alessandra Ambrosio and Behati Prinsloo will walk alongside newcomers Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The show is credited with driving the retailer’s almost $US7 billion in annual sales. See how models are cast here. The show will actually air December 8.

5. Walmart is in a better position than Amazon to win the long-term battle for shoppers.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Walmart’s stacked list of suppliers puts it in a better position than e-commerce retailer Amazon. “Walmart is much better placed to catch up to Amazon online than Amazon is to catch up to Walmart in brick-and-mortar, and as a result, Walmart will remain the most powerful retailer in the world,” the analysts write.

6. Apple is planning to retool stores.

Apple retail chief Angele Ahrendts says she wants to redesign window displays in the stores to resemble shops in a small town. She also discussed the challenge of selling digital products, like Apple Music, in a physical space.

7. Wednesday is Alibaba’s “Singles Day.”

Created in 2009, the day generates more sales than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. This year, retailers like Macy’s will be participating.

8. Butterball CEO says turkey shortage hype is overrated.

A bird flu earlier this year may have wiped out 7.5 million turkeys, but this is unlikely to affect Thanksgiving. “If you look at the big number out there… we’re in good shape,” Kerry Doughty, CEO of Butterball, told Business Insider.

9. KFC is trying to shut down an Iranian restaurant that is almost identical.

Pseudo-American chains in Iran include Pizza Hat, Burger House, and KFC — Kabooki Fried Chicken. But now, the real KFC — Kentucky Fried Chicken — is suing its Iranian knockoffs in hopes they will be forced to shut their doors.

10. Abercrombie & Fitch and other brands are toning down the sex.

Amid declining sales, the teen brand has been chipping away at its raunchy reputation to become more palatable to the modern consumer. American Apparel and Playboy have also scaled back on sexy imagery.

