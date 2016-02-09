Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Panda Express Facebook

Panda Express is celebrating Chinese New Year with it’s customers.

All restaurants will be closed 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, so the chain can have a company-wide food-safety meeting.

The quesalupa

is a fried flatbread that’s stuffed with cheese. Inside it is filled with the usual chalupa fillings: meat, salad, and more cheese. It will be on sale for $2.99.

Today, Panda Express is celebrating the Chinese New Year with free chicken egg rolls, Brand Eating has pointed out. It’s also giving customers red envelopes, each with a coupon for future discounts.

Jack in the Box is giving away 1 million free burgers. Customers can receive a coupon for a free burger by signing up on Jack in the Box’s website. It will run until February 15 or until all of the burgers are gone.

Soda sales are slowing down in the US, and now Coca-Cola is looking to focus on Africa. Coke said in 2014 it would invest $17 billion in the continent from 2010 to 2020, a figure that tripled the amount spent in the previous decade.

Marmot sells outdoor clothing and is a competitor to North Face and Patagonia. Its Super Bowl commercial featured a man and a marmot performing various activities, side-by-side. Mark Martin, president of the California-based brand, told the local Fox 2 station that the company spent an entire year’s ad budget on the commercial.

Despite strong gains in the overall business, Michael Kors said in a conference call that it saw a decline in North American mall traffic. Shoppers don’t want to spend money on expensive apparel; they’d rather spend their money on electronics and restaurants.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning sought out Papa John’s owner and gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

KFC hadn’t used Colonel Sanders in advertising for 21 years before bringing him back in a new advertising campaign last May — and ever since, three comedians have adopted the role of the iconic Colonel. Gaffigan is the latest comedian to step into his shoes.

The price of a 30-second slot can cost millions, so it’s important that companies get it right. Some brands did — and others didn’t.

