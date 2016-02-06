Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Buffalo Wild Wings on Facebook

Buffalo Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings plans to drive sales this year by focusing on its drinks and desserts. It also plans to make its larger-order and group-ordering takeout menus available online. The company’s marketing efforts will zero in on its takeout business.

KFC is gaining traction thanks to its revival of the iconic Colonel Sanders, $5 fill-up meals, and its re-designed stores.

Both Kohl’s and Ralph Lauren’s shares were down double digits in morning trading on Thursday. They both reported dismal earnings.

Bloomberg is reporting that the company is going to lay off 10% of its staff. The company’s CEO Sheree Waterson told Bloomberg that axing these 19 employees is part of a “strategic restructuring.”

Gen Z wants experiences, not things. This means traditional retailers, like the ailing Gap, may need to rethink the way they operate.

There are now 2 million locations accepting Apple Pay, according to Bloomberg, and Chick-fil-A and Au Bon Pan just got added to the list.

According to the Washington Post, IKEA’s US president, Lars Petersson, said that “food is becoming a core business” for the retailer. Its food division saw sales surge 8% over the past year. Now, the restaurants are getting revamped, and IKEA plans to roll out veggie and chicken versions of its iconic Swedish meatballs.

The athletic apparel’s new global marketing campaign proudly boasts a new slogan: “I’m hear to create.” Media Post notes that this is meant to offer a different perspective on athleticism.

Coming in at 730 calories, McDonald’s kale salad officially has more calories than a Big Mac, according to CBC. It also has 1,400 milligrams of salt and 53 grams of fat, making it a particularly unhealthy salad.

This Super Bowl, Budweiser is airing an ad that pokes fun at craft brewers, saying the beer is “not small,” “not sipped,” and “not a hobby.” It’s reminiscent of the beer brand’s ad from last year, which also made fun of craft beers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.