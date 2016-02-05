Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Thomson Reuters

The company announced that it had made numerous tweaks to its food preparation after two E. coli outbreaks, including: marinating chopped onions, jalapenos, and cilantro in citrus juice, preparing tomatoes, lettuce, and bell peppers in a central kitchen, and adding cilantro to its cooked rice immediately so the heat of the rice can kill germs.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts reported a 0.8 dip in sales. Reuters reports that analysts are saying that all-day breakfast menus at chains such as McDonald’s might be to blame for this downturn.

Taco Bell has been on a quest to win over millennials. It has one advantage: it’s cheap.

Over the next six to eight months, all 1,660 of Target’s pharmacy locations will become CVS-branded units. This could potentially lead to higher prices.

According to KMBC 9 Kansas City, 10 people got sick after eating at the restaurant. The restaurant closed over the weekend for a deep cleaning. Shares plummeted on Tuesday.

Amazon executive Steve Kessel is leading the company’s retail business, according to a report by Re/code’s Jason Del Ray.

According to a report from fashion and sneaker blog High Snobiety and sneaker reselling database Campless, Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 750 in Triple Black was the highest-selling sneaker last year. It sold on Ebay for an average of $1,876.

KFC has won a lawsuit against three Chinese companies charged with spreading rumours that the fast-food chain uses mutated chickens with extra limbs.

Even though Amazon is threatening traditional retailers, Costco has been able to hold its own because of its membership model and its ability to motivate people to visit stores.

Victoria’s Secret’s ads are notoriously sexy, but some consumers seem to think the retailer has gone too far. Some female customers have taken offence to a recent photo on Victoria’s Secret’s Facebook page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.