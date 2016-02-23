Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Twitter/‏@recordsANDradio

John Wall, Washington Wizards.

The soda industry is ready to cash in on Americans’ desire to be seen being healthy. Companies are profiting from selling healthy products branded as healthy — even if those options aren’t necessarily good for you.

The entire stadium of Wizards fans won free chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A on Saturday thanks to a running promotion. DC basketball fans get more excited about free Chick-fil-A sandwiches than a victory over an opposing team, according to Washington Wizards star John Wall.

McDonald’s has been plagued by the perception that it pays workers close to minimum wage and offers few benefits. There are indications that more McDonald’s franchises are adopting benefits to retain workers — such as the peer-to-peer program.

The brand is scooping up talented people in the fashion world for roles on its merchandising teams. There is widespread speculation the brand will start its own clothing label.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter for full-line and outlet stores decreased 3%.

The retailer’s inventory increased a whopping 12%, a sign that Nordstrom shoppers aren’t clearing the shelves — showing that consumers are spending less on clothing.

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand, Draper James, is further expanding its empire with its YouTube channel. The channel will be another way to engage consumers and emphasise the “lifestyle” leg of the brand.

The whole concept of Victoria’s Secret was centered on the male gaze. Now, for whoever takes the helm of Victoria’s Secret, it might be wise to pay heed to some dramatic shifts in culture that could potentially harm Victoria’s Secret if it chooses not to adapt.

Today, Starbucks announced changes to its loyalty rewards program. Starting in mid-April, customers will get two stars for every $1 spent and need 125 stars to get a free item, according to Reuters.

Kroger is testing its new grocery store concept, Main & Vine in Seattle. The store capitalises on Kroger’s centralised buying and distribution abilities that keep prices affordable on local and organic produce, according to The Seattle Times.

Kit and Ace, Lululemon’s sister brand, just fired off 10% of its staff at its headquarters in Vancouver. The company is focusing on expanding locations as well as its product line, reports Fortune.

