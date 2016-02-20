Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson

Uniqlo’s Oxford Slim Fit cloth button-down shirt.

Uniqlo slightly loosened the fit of the Oxford Slim Fit Cloth button-down shirt. The reviews section for the shirt on Uniqlo’s website is filled with comments from consumers who dislike the change.

On Thursday American Eagle’s teen lingerie brand, Aerie, launched a new campaign supporting National Eating Disorders Association’s (NEDA) National Eating Disorders Week.

As competitors announce results, they’re admitting that McDonald’s is starting to steal market share. On Wednesday, Jack in the Box reported both profits and revenues that missed estimates.

On Thursday, Apple launched a new program at Apple Stores called “Trade Up With Installments,” USA Today reports. This initiative lets shoppers who are purchasing new phones trade in their old phones for discounts on their monthly fees.

In order to keep up with competitors, Adidas has taken several steps to improve its offerings to women, which have traditionally been limited.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, the department store noted that inventory levels grew. That means more promotions — which is great news for sale-hungry consumers. However, that’s not good news for the retailer.

Snapchat board member and Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles claims that the Discover feature will soon expand into e-commerce, allowing users to buy products from selected brands, reports Re/code.

Hershey will release Carrot Cake Kisses this spring, but people have been having mixed reactions to the news of the launch.

Domino’s Snapchat followers had to piece together the letters of a voucher code which not only led to orders, but also gave the brand’s marketers a way to figure out how many people had actually watched it all the way to the end.

Canada’s most popular Ruffles flavour, “All Dressed”, is coming back to America. The move is a way for Ruffles to interact with consumers, according to a release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.