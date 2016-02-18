Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Bloomberg/Getty

About 98% of Starbucks’ hot flavored drinks contain what UK action group Action on Sugar calls excessive levels of sugar per serving, according to tests of 131 drinks. More than a third contain more or equal sugar to a can of Coke.

Victoria’s Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney unexpectedly stepped down from her position on Friday. According to a release, she was leaving the company at a time of record success to focus on her family and her life outside of work.

Bloomberg News tested store-bought grated cheeses for cellulose, revealing that all of the cheeses tested contained the anti-clumping additive made of wood pulp.

Amazon could be one step closer to launching its own private-label clothing brand, according to the fashion news site WWD. Amazon has been ramping up hiring for its Amazon Fashion Private Label team recently.

Fabletics plans on opening 75 to 100 stores over the next three to five years, Forbes reports. Its marketing schemes pointedly mock

competitor Lululemon’s high price tags and see-through pants debacle in a series of YouTube videos.

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Manhattan restaurant in April. The two-story, 5-000-square-foot restaurant will be located at the corner of West 46th Street and 6th Avenue near Rockefeller Center.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the US presidential election has turned into a “circus” and he has “grave concern” about the country’s future. Rumours surfaced last year that he was considering a campaign for the White House.

Starbucks’ chips’ percentage of actual cocoa bean is too low to qualify as a true chocolate chip. That makes the little nibs perfect for melting, but less ideal in the dictionary definition of the term.

Kashi supports plant-based diets for a healthy lifestyle. The company just came out with two new plant-powered protein bars, according to PR Newswire.

The new Easter themed chocolate kisses will be sold exclusively at Walmart with an nine-ounce bag costing $3.24, according to NBC News.

