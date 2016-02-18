Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Bloomberg/Getty
1. Starbucks is under fire for selling beverages with more sugar than Coca-Cola
About 98% of Starbucks’ hot flavored drinks contain what UK action group Action on Sugar calls excessive levels of sugar per serving, according to tests of 131 drinks. More than a third contain more or equal sugar to a can of Coke.
2. The departure of Victoria’s Secret’s longtime CEO ‘does feel very abrupt’
Victoria’s Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney unexpectedly stepped down from her position on Friday. According to a release, she was leaving the company at a time of record success to focus on her family and her life outside of work.
3. Parmesan cheese sold at stores including Walmart and Whole Foods might not be what you think it is
Bloomberg News tested store-bought grated cheeses for cellulose, revealing that all of the cheeses tested contained the anti-clumping additive made of wood pulp.
4. Get ready for Amazon’s own private-label clothing line
Amazon could be one step closer to launching its own private-label clothing brand, according to the fashion news site WWD. Amazon has been ramping up hiring for its Amazon Fashion Private Label team recently.
5. Kate Hudson’s controversial company took a major step to compete with Lululemon
Fabletics plans on opening 75 to 100 stores over the next three to five years, Forbes reports. Its marketing schemes pointedly mock
competitor Lululemon’s high price tags and see-through pants debacle in a series of YouTube videos.
6. Chick-fil-A is expanding in New York City
Chick-fil-A is opening its second Manhattan restaurant in April. The two-story, 5-000-square-foot restaurant will be located at the corner of West 46th Street and 6th Avenue near Rockefeller Center.
7. Starbucks CEO says he’s gravely concerned about American politics
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the US presidential election has turned into a “circus” and he has “grave concern” about the country’s future. Rumours surfaced last year that he was considering a campaign for the White House.
8. The FDA won’t let Starbucks use the term ‘chocolate chip’
Starbucks’ chips’ percentage of actual cocoa bean is too low to qualify as a true chocolate chip. That makes the little nibs perfect for melting, but less ideal in the dictionary definition of the term.
9. Kashi releases two new plant-based protein bars
Kashi supports plant-based diets for a healthy lifestyle. The company just came out with two new plant-powered protein bars, according to PR Newswire.
10. Hershey releases carrot cake flavored chocolate eggs
The new Easter themed chocolate kisses will be sold exclusively at Walmart with an nine-ounce bag costing $3.24, according to NBC News.
carrot cake hershey kisses are now a thing (pic from reddit) pic.twitter.com/ap1etvh5Os
— Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) February 16, 2016
