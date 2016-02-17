Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

adidas/Instagram

The post resulted in more than 51,000 comments — most of which were homophobic. But the brand has a great response: “No, this day is for LOVE. Happy Valentine’s Day,” the company wrote, alongside a kiss emoji.

Whole Foods is seeking “hip and cool” outside vendors like tattoo parlors and record shops to operate inside its new chain of stores, called 365 by Whole Foods Market, according to its website.

Red Lobster is now making a comeback; sales have been booming. Now, a surprise reference Beyoncé’s new hit song “Formation” is helping the chain even more. “We had no idea Beyoncé was going to give us that amazing shoutout,” Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup told Business Insider in a phone interview.

For the month of January, Old Navy’s sales were down 6%. They were up 3% this time last year.

Sharen Jester Turney resigned after nearly 16 years working with the retailer, parent company L Brands announced in a release.

Consumers love bottled water. Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. reported that total water volume increased 12% in 2015.

On Monday, Starbucks added a butterscotch latte and citrus green tea latte to its menu, both for a limited time. The coffee chain has now added five new coffee drinks to its menu in five weeks, according to Fox 61.

Trader Joe’s announced on Friday that it would sell eggs from only cage-free hens in stores throughout the country by 2025. Currently, only 62 per cent of the eggs sold at Trader Joe’s are cage-free, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, had a strong year. Both Burger King’s and Tim Hortons’ same-store sales increased in 2015.

McDonald’s is opening a new premium restaurant in South Korea that will be the first McDonald’s in Asia to sell beer, according to Mashable.

