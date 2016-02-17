Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

1. Adidas had a great response to the people upset by its Valentine’s Instagram photo of a same-sex couple
The post resulted in more than 51,000 comments — most of which were homophobic. But the brand has a great response: “No, this day is for LOVE. Happy Valentine’s Day,” the company wrote, alongside a kiss emoji.
2. Whole Foods may build tattoo shops in stores to hook millennials
Whole Foods is seeking “hip and cool” outside vendors like tattoo parlors and record shops to operate inside its new chain of stores, called 365 by Whole Foods Market, according to its website.
3. Beyoncé is putting Red Lobster back on the map
Red Lobster is now making a comeback; sales have been booming. Now, a surprise reference Beyoncé’s new hit song “Formation” is helping the chain even more. “We had no idea Beyoncé was going to give us that amazing shoutout,” Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup told Business Insider in a phone interview.
4. Gap Inc. just received a major blow to its saving grace
For the month of January, Old Navy’s sales were down 6%. They were up 3% this time last year.
5. Victoria’s Secret longtime CEO has suddenly resigned
Sharen Jester Turney resigned after nearly 16 years working with the retailer, parent company L Brands announced in a release.
6. Coca-Cola and Pepsi are depending on ‘the marketing trick of the century’ to save business
Consumers love bottled water. Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. reported that total water volume increased 12% in 2015.
7. Starbucks adds new items to its menu
On Monday, Starbucks added a butterscotch latte and citrus green tea latte to its menu, both for a limited time. The coffee chain has now added five new coffee drinks to its menu in five weeks, according to Fox 61.
8. Trader Joe’s will officially go cage-free
Trader Joe’s announced on Friday that it would sell eggs from only cage-free hens in stores throughout the country by 2025. Currently, only 62 per cent of the eggs sold at Trader Joe’s are cage-free, according to The Chicago Tribune.
9. This ‘underappreciated’ restaurant brand had an explosive year — and business is getting even better
Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, had a strong year. Both Burger King’s and Tim Hortons’ same-store sales increased in 2015.
10. McDonald’s to serve beer in South Korea
McDonald’s is opening a new premium restaurant in South Korea that will be the first McDonald’s in Asia to sell beer, according to Mashable.
