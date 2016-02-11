Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Stella 34 Trattoria

Macy’s Stella 34 Trattoria in Manhattan serves upscale food and cocktails.

Macy’s might be turning to a century-old strategy to drive sales: opening restaurants, retail expert Warren Shoulberg writes on industry website The Robin Report. Macy’s is also in the process of opening more discount stores.

Two class action lawsuits say Dunkin’ Doughnuts charged a sales tax on items that did not warrant charges, the

New York Post has reported. These items include bottled water and ground coffee in New Jersey and packaged coffee beans in New York.

Wendy’s sales have been increasing. One of the main reasons for the chain’s recent success is the restaurant’s “4 for $4” promotion, according to Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski.

By the end of the year, the company says that more than 20% of sales will be ordered, produced, and paid for digitally. Further, Panera locations will require fewer and fewer employees.

American Eagle’s teen lingerie retailer, Aerie, just announced that Iskra Lawrence would become the official spokesmodel for the brand. Aerie, which has famously abandoned Photoshop, is calling her its first “Role Model.”

Adidas announced the launch of women’s subscription box Avenue A in a press release. This new venture will send women boxes of training gear and apparel every three months.

Burberry filed a lawsuit against J.C. Penney stating that the department store was selling quilted jackets and scarf coats with its famous and iconic check pattern, Fortune reports.

For the month of January, Banana Republic’s comparable sales declined 17%, compared to a 2% increase this time last year. It’s evident why sales are continually plummeting.

“We don’t need to create value by getting people wasted,” UK managing director David Forde told Business Insider.

This wild pizza is topped with pepperoni, green bell peppers, corn, French lardons, red sauce and fish-shaped fish sticks.

