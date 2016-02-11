Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Stella 34 Trattoria
1. Macy’s is adopting a strategy from more than 100 years ago to save its business
Macy’s might be turning to a century-old strategy to drive sales: opening restaurants, retail expert Warren Shoulberg writes on industry website The Robin Report. Macy’s is also in the process of opening more discount stores.
2. Two lawsuits accuse Dunkin’ Doughnuts of making millions of dollars by overcharging customers
Two class action lawsuits say Dunkin’ Doughnuts charged a sales tax on items that did not warrant charges, the
New York Post has reported. These items include bottled water and ground coffee in New Jersey and packaged coffee beans in New York.
3. Wendy’s unleashed a dollar menu to compete with McDonald’s and Burger King
Wendy’s sales have been increasing. One of the main reasons for the chain’s recent success is the restaurant’s “4 for $4” promotion, according to Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski.
4. Panera Bread will be radically different in just a few years
By the end of the year, the company says that more than 20% of sales will be ordered, produced, and paid for digitally. Further, Panera locations will require fewer and fewer employees.
5. This model — who was dropped from her agency for being ‘too big’ — was just announced as the new face of Victoria’s Secret’s top competitor
American Eagle’s teen lingerie retailer, Aerie, just announced that Iskra Lawrence would become the official spokesmodel for the brand. Aerie, which has famously abandoned Photoshop, is calling her its first “Role Model.”
6. Adidas announced a new subscription box for women
Adidas announced the launch of women’s subscription box Avenue A in a press release. This new venture will send women boxes of training gear and apparel every three months.
7. J.C. Penney was accused of copying Burberry’s patterns
Burberry filed a lawsuit against J.C. Penney stating that the department store was selling quilted jackets and scarf coats with its famous and iconic check pattern, Fortune reports.
8. We went to Banana Republic to see why it has turned into Gap’s worst nightmare
For the month of January, Banana Republic’s comparable sales declined 17%, compared to a 2% increase this time last year. It’s evident why sales are continually plummeting.
9. Heineken UK is on a crusade for people to consume less booze
“We don’t need to create value by getting people wasted,” UK managing director David Forde told Business Insider.
10. Domino’s just launched fish stick pizza in China
This wild pizza is topped with pepperoni, green bell peppers, corn, French lardons, red sauce and fish-shaped fish sticks.
Fish stick pizza. It’s happened. Would you? #BrodyAndSamantha pic.twitter.com/amTRx4t6X2
— QX104 (@QX104winnipeg) February 10, 2016
