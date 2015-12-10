Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Thomson Reuters

File photo of U.S. millionaire conservationist Douglas Tompkins on his land in Chile

U.S. environmentalist and businessman Douglas Tompkins, the founder of outdoor clothing and equipment company The North Face, died on Tuesday during a kayaking trip in Chile, local health officials said. He was 72.

Boston College says 80 students have become ill after eating at Chipotle over the weekend. That’s up from the 30 cases that the college reported on Monday. The new cases are more likely the result of norovirus, a gastrointestinal illness that can be easily transmitted through contact with infected people, surface areas, food, or beverages, a Chipotle spokesman said.

Thinking of getting a new job in 2016? Job hunting site Glassdoor has the inside scoop on which companies to target. It scanned its massive database of employer listings to find the 50 companies with the most satisfied workers, according to employees who submitted ratings and reviews on the site.Some of the companies includes are Nike, Red Bull and Southwest Airlines.

A talking dinosaur that acts like Apple’s Siri is getting hype. CogniToys launched on Kickstarter earlier this year and earned $275,000 in pledges to help bring the project to life. It was later named one of Time’s 25 best inventions of 2015.

Wal-Mart’s import of goods from China led to the loss of over 400,000 jobs in the United States between 2001 and 2013, according to a report from a U.S.-based non-profit think tank. The world’s largest retailer likely accounted for 15.3 per cent of the growth in the U.S. goods trade deficit with China in the same period, the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) said in a report on Wednesday.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s New York City pop-up store was robbed of more than $173,000 worth of merchandise Saturday.The Huffington Post confirmed that three men stole merchandise, including a $106,250 Bulgari bracelet, from Goop Mrkt, which sells items from Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, after breaking into a cabinet while the store was open.

Target

Today, Target is unveiling what the company calls “part magical toy store, part Pop Art exhibit” in downtown Manhattan.

This holiday season, Target wants to give customers a glimpse of the future of retail. Today, the retail chain is unveiling what the company calls “part magical toy store, part Pop Art exhibit” in downtown Manhattan. Target Wonderland is a 16,000 square-foot concept pop-up shop, drawing heavily from the chain’s Holiday Odyssey campaign, with a LEGO ship from television ads, video games, and a giant Etch-a-Sketch.

Lululemon shares were sharply lower pre-market on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter results that fell short of what analysts had expected. The athletic-apparel company missed on the top and bottom line metrics. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.35, versus $0.37 estimated according to Bloomberg. Sales totaled $480 million, below the estimate for $481 million.

On Monday, LeBron James and Nike agreed to a lifetime deal, first reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The deal is the biggest commitment Nike has ever made to an athlete, and it’s a game-changer for athlete endorsements down the line.

In the last 15 years, the Vineyard Vines clothing label has become a popular brand for customers who seek to embrace a way of life that many would describe as “preppy.” People might be surprised to find out that Vineyard Vines co-founder Shep Murray is apparently devoted to wearing only one type of footwear: Crocs. When Murray was shown wearing Crocs in pictures posted on the official Vineyard Vines instagram account, commenters were quick to point out the perceived discrepancy between the two brands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.