Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

1. Macy’s is closing stores and cutting jobs

Department store chain Macy’s Inc, which lowered its full-year earnings expectations for the second time, said it would cut jobs and consolidate its operations, starting early 2016.

Popular chain restaurant Chipotle is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California in conjunction with the FDA.

J.C. Penney said same-store sales surged during the holiday shopping months of November and December due to strong demand for its private-label offerings and gift products and higher online sales. The department store operator’s shares rose 2.8 per cent to $7.20 in premarket trading.

According to The New York Times, Macy’s said it would eliminate 4,500 jobs, or 3% of its work force, after disappointing holiday-season sales. Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, declared on Twitter that Macy’s cratering stock was “another win for Trump!”

The glut of promotions indicates that despite lower gas prices and signs of an improving economy, customers are still demanding deep discounts from fast-food chains. We’ve evaluated value-meal promotions from Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s to discover which provides customers with the best option.

Equinox pitches its advertising in a rather more provocative and uncompromising way. This year’s January ad drive for the fitness company urges people to “Commit to Something” and a series of shots by fashion photographer Steven Klein depicts some deeply committed people.

IBM and Under Armour have created an app that has the potential to revolutionise the health and fitness industry. Record is an app that tracks and analyses your workouts, sleep data and nutrition taking info from fitness trackers, smart watches, third-party apps, from data you enter into it.

As sun protection becomes increasingly important, L’Oréal Group’s leading dermatological skincare brand, La Roche-Posay, has created the flexible transparent patch adhesive that adheres directly to the skin, measuring one square inch and 50 micrometres thick, half the thickness of an average strand of hair.

You may just get it from the tap, but there are customers willing to pay $60,000 for a bottle of water. Sold in a solid gold bottle, Acqua di Cristallo, the world’s most expensive water bottle, wasn’t made for mass consumption.

According to Page Six, a shirt designed by the well-known duo was pulled from PacSun stores after PacSun was allegedly sued by the Island Company. Page Six notes that the Jenner girls’ shirt bares a marked similarity to an Island Company top.

