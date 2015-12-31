Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Andrew Toth / Stringer / Getty Images

1. The ‘Grandma’s house’ holiday tradition is dying — here’s where people are gathering instead

Consumer spending between Thanksgiving and Christmas has revealed a major shift in how people are celebrating the holidays. Overall, shoppers spent 7.9% more this year than they did in 2014, excluding gas and vehicle purchases. They are spending more on entertainment and experiences, and particularly on dining out.

A surge in online sales this holiday season is boosting expenses for some retailers as more shoppers return merchandise purchased with the click of a mouse. Consumers are expected to return $62 billion in goods bought between November and December, up 8 per cent from the same period last year, with about a third of those items purchased online, according to retail-research firm Customer Growth Partners.

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone said it would not counter Carl Icahn’s raised offer to buy Pep Boys, ending a bidding war for the U.S. auto parts retailer.

Despite the high price, the Microsoft Xbox controller is a fantastic gamepad — and apparently Xbox One console owners are responding to that quality with an unexpected level of demand for an unusually expensive controller. It’s currently sold out at both GameStop and Amazon.

Eslam S. Mohamed posted the photo to Facebook with a caption saying he and his family, who is Muslim, ate at an Olive Garden in August, Georgia on Christmas Eve and were shocked to find at the end of their meal that it had been paid for. The receipt added up to at least $138, based on items shown in the photo.

Old Navy is taking heat online after the retailer reportedly sold girls’ shirts reading “Young Aspiring Artist,” with the word artist crossed out in exchange for astronaut or president.

Millennials make up a crucial group of consumers. Ad agency Moosylvania asked over 3,500 millennials — defined as 20 to 35-year-olds — to select their favourite brands over the past three years. Top retail brands for millennials include Calvin Klein, J.Crew, and American Eagle.

Take a bite out of a VeganBurgburger and you might be surprised to find that it tastes like a fast food burger. The texture of the plant-based patty reminds you of something you might get from McDonald’s.

If you’re craving some Lay’s chips in London or a Burger King meal in Australia, you’re in luck because those brands exist abroad. The only problem is that you might never be able to find them. Famous brands in the US often go by completely different names abroad. For instance, Mr.Clean is Don Limpio in Spain.

Bojangles’ explosive IPO in May put the company on the map across the US — especially in regions outside the South sadly lacking in chicken and biscuits. Bojangles’ has reported 22 consecutive quarters of positive comparable restaurant sales, the company said in November. A large reason for that growth is what Bojangles’ calls a “loyal, cult-like following.”

