Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

1. Olive Garden is charging $400 per person for a New Year’s Eve party

The Olive Garden in Times Square is charging customers $400 for dinner on New Year’s Eve, reports the New York Post. The meal includes a DJ, open bar, and buffet meal — but no breadsticks.

The head of Boston’s restaurant inspection program ate lunch at a Chipotle in Cleveland Circle on Monday afternoon to show he is confident that it is safe to dine at the location after more than 100 people got sick after eating there this month. “The food was wonderful,” he said. “There were no side effects or anything.”

Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter in an effort to save “Star Wars” fans from spending money on items with fake autographs. Fans have been sending the actor who plays Luke Skywalker photos of signed memorabilia, asking about their authenticity, and he’s individually verifying or refuting the signatures.

Hoverboards are dangerous: besides exploding everywhere, they’re tricky to ride. Some new hoverboard owners had a bit of trouble mastering their devices over the holidays. Some of those falls resulted in injuries (including one by a congressman), while others are merely hilarious.

Whole Foods and New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs announced an agreement on Monday, settling the DCA’s investigation of the supermarket’s mislabeling and overcharging of pre-packaged products. As a result of the settlement, Whole Foods is paying $500,000 and expanding its policies to prevent mislabeling and incorrect pricing.

In Hong Kong, you can now visit a McDonald’s that is nearly unrecognizable from a traditional location of the burger chain, serving offerings like quinoa, asparagus, and crayfish. To celebrate McDonald’s 40th anniversary in Hong Kong, the burger franchise opened a hyper-modern location called McDonald’s Next, reports BrandChannel.

Wish, a five-year-old e-commerce company is challenging Amazon and Alibaba by selling directly from merchants, often in China, to consumers. The result is super cheap products, like $9 dress shirts or a $15 smartwatch, that often take weeks to deliver. Part of its secret is spending more than $100 million on Facebook advertising per year.

Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack said its board determined activist investor Carl Icahn’s latest buyout offer was superior to the deal it accepted from Bridgestone Corp, and the U.S. auto parts retailer moved to terminate the Bridgestone agreement. Icahn’s latest bid of $18.50 per share on Monday values Pep Boys at about $1 billion, while Bridgestone’s previous offer of $17 per share valued the company at about $947 million.

This year, several major companies changed their logos. To identify the best revamps, Business Insider looked through graphic-design publisher UnderConsideration‘s Brand New blog archives and picked our favourites. We only considered large, non-athletic-team or university brands that rolled out the changes in 2015.

A recent study from New York’s Department of Consumer Affairs, called “From Cradle to Cane: The Cost of Being A Female Consumer,” demonstrated how “pink tax” is a problem that often plagues females from birth until they’re senior citizens. Items that, according to the study, are on average more expensive for women than they are for men include shampoo, conditioner, razors and deodorant.

