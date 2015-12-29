Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

1. The “pink tax” is making female consumers pay drastically more for products

After analysing the prices of almost 800 products across 35 categories, researchers found that the so-called “pink tax” doesn’t just apply to shampoo and razors — women pay more for almost ever product over the course of their lives, from baby clothes to home health care items.

Chipotle’s sales and stock price are getting hammered in the midst of E. coli outbreaks linked to the chain’s restaurants. The burrito chain has warned that its same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, could fall for the first time in company history this quarter because of the outbreak. The company is expecting a decline of 8% to 11%.

McDonald’s is experimenting with a limited roll-out of mac and cheese, a tried-and-true comfort food that recently appeared on McDonald’s menus. McDonald’s is offering mac and cheese in only 18 restaurants in the Cleveland area of Ohio, which has quietly served as a test market since the summer.

Fitbit is the top app in the App Store, and the company’s stock is up around 6% pre-market. While Fitbit’s app was already the top app in the health and fitness category for all of December, after Christmas it jumped to the top spot overall. Fitbit is the market leader in wearables at 22 per cent, according to Engadget.

Hulu is now on “the list” of streaming services that have produced award-worthy content. That list is short: Netflix, Amazon, and now Hulu. This year, Hulu scored its first Golden Globe nomination for its comedy “Casual. If Hulu is to become a major player in the market, people need to see it not just as a place where cable companies dump content, but as a brand viewers can love, and by extension, be loyal to.

Comcast announced this weekthat it has successfully tested the world’s first DOCSIS 3.1 modem in Philadelphia. This means Comcast has figured out how to use its existing cable lines to deliver super-fast gigabit internet speeds without having to do major work on its current infrastructure. It also means Comcast will be able to offer gigabit internet to its customers a lot sooner than other cable companies can. Comcast says it will start testing the new technology in more homes in 2016 and expand from there.

Amazon said that it added more than 3 million new Amazon Prime members globally in just one week at the height of the holiday shopping season this year. It’s the latest sign of growth for the company’s $99/year free-shipping and video-streaming subscription service, which has emerged as a key driver of its business.

Since it launched in 2013, Product Hunt has become the go-to place to find the next big app, gadget, or service. This year, Product Hunt decided to hold its first annual awards for the coolest things to come out in the year, named “The Golden Kitty Awards.” Starting December 9, Product Hunt invited its users to nominate and vote for the best products in a variety of categories, from best maker to most WTF product. To find the best of the best, we took a look at the “Tech Products of the Year” category. Here are the 11 tech products that rose to the top.

As 2015 comes to a close, it’s time to start thinking about who to watch next year. Some brands are coming back from rough years and are promising turnarounds. Others have demonstrated explosive growth and will likely continue to thrive in the new year. This is the list of the top retailers to watch in 2016.

Five big-name brands learned a lesson the hard way this year, carelessly tarnishing their reputations and fanning a firestorm of negative publicity in the process. The bigger they are, the harder they fall. From sexist ads to a QR code that — whoops! — directs to a porn site, these are the worst marketing fails of 2015.

