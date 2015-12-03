Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Americans bought more than $3 billion worth of goods on Cyber Monday, a leading survey showed, as bigger-than-expected discounts and strong demand for electronics and toys added up to the biggest ever day for US online sales.

Demand for Cyber Monday deals was so high that Target’s website stopped working for some customers. The previous record was on Thanksgiving. The top-selling item was the Xbox One 500 GB Gears of War: Ultimate Edition bundle, according to Target.

Walmart offered more than 2,000 deals on Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. An Apple iPad Mini 2, Lego Large Creative Boxes, 14-foot trampolines, Xbox One and PS4 bundles, and stainless steel 6-in-1 pressure cookers with mini mitts were some of the top sellers.

You won’t find sugary soft drinks on the kids’ menu at Applebee’s and IHOP anymore. They will still be available upon request, according to a statement from the chains’ parent company DineEquity, but won’t be default option.

Starbucks has removed turkey sandwiches from more than 1,000 stores in three states following an E. coli contamination scare, the company said Tuesday. The “holiday turkey with stuffing paninis” with “enjoy-by” dates of November 27 to November 28 have been pulled from stores in California, Oregon, and Nevada

Top FIFA sponsors — Coca Cola Co., Adidas, Visa Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and McDonald’s Corp — published an open letter Tuesday urging global soccer’s governing body to enact credible reforms, days before a key meeting to finalise proposed changes to the organisation. The sponsors, who typically pay about $100 million per four-year World Cup cycle, have made independent oversight of FIFA’s reform process one of their primary demands, although so far, the organisation has resisted.

Amazon posted new footage of its updated drone delivery intended for its Prime Air package delivery system. The new design is vastly different from the previous model and claims to increase efficiency and utility that will help it bring packages to customers in under 30 minutes for just a $1 fee.

The bulk retail giant is one of the biggest pizza chains in the US, thanks to its food court business that sells slices for only $1.99. With 482 domestic locations, the vast majority of which have food courts, the retailer is the 14th largest pizza chain in the country.

OpenTable just released their picks for the Best Restaurants in America for 2015. To compile the ranking, OpenTable pored over more than five million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for 20,000 restaurants, covering all 50 states and Washington DC.

Every year, no matter how sophisticated the advertising industry is, there are still some classic examples of ill-advised “badvertising.” While such howlers are usually reserved for small or local businesses with tiny budgets and little creative counsel, our rogues’ gallery is largely made up of major-spending advertisers that are household names.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

