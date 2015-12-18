Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Facebook/Chipotle

Chipotle customers will not shoulder the costs of the company’s lofty new food-safety goals. CEO Steve Ells said the company didn’t plan to raise prices while implementing costly new food-safety procedures, the

Chicago Tribune reports.

Anonymous donors are paying off hundreds of thousands of dollars in layaway balances at Walmart. One donor wrote checks on Tuesday to completely pay off the layaway tabs at two Cleveland, Ohio stores, ABC 5 reports. The check at one store came to nearly $70,000, and the other check totaled $36,000.

Trader Joe’s announced a recall of its Triple Ginger Brew after customers reported that some unopened bottles were “shattering or bursting.” The affected bottles are in stores across the country and were purchased between November 9 and December 14.

Falling asleep during a Netflix binge can be annoying. Fortunately Netflix has a cheeky solution to your problems: “Netflix socks.” Netflix has built socks that read your body to understand when you fall asleep, and then automatically pause your Netflix show.

Chipotle is moving some of its food preparation from restaurants to a central kitchen as it works to increase food safety in the wake of illness outbreaks tied to its restaurants, The Wall Street Journal’s Julie Jargon reports. Tomatoes, cilantro, and lettuce are among the ingredients that are now being prepared in the central kitchen and shipped to restaurants in plastic bags, according to the report.

Pinterest’s head of brand David Rubin is leaving the company after just 18 months in the role. Rubin joined Pinterest in July 2014, charged with growing the site’s audience globally — both in terms of the number of users and with encouraging more males to join the predominantly female audience, he told AdAge shortly after his arrival.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke at this year’s IGNITION conference. Roberts feels 3D will always be around but won’t be a big deal. He says virtual reality will be bigger.

Economists expect price increases to remain muted going into 2016, with forecasters predicting an inflation rate of just over 2 per cent next year. Common items that will get more expensive in 2016 are health insurance, homes, college and airfare.

Hollis Johnson

The McGriddle was released in 2003, predating the sweet and savoury craze by nearly a decade. It was expertly crafted by the same fast-food genius behind the Meat Lover’s Pizza and Smashburger. This is why it’s the perfect sandwich.

It’s been nearly a year since Microsoft surprised everyone by announcing the HoloLens, a sort of helmet-computer that projects virtual images on top of the real world around you. When you try HoloLens and other similar gadgets, you can tell there’s a lot of potential to create a device that could once day eliminate the need for all the screens that surround us. It’s the ultimate gadget — something that projects whatever you want, when you want it, right in front of your peepers.

