Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

At Wingstop, simplicity trumps all. That means rare menu changes, minimal seating, and low costs. Wingstop increased total revenue 16.5% in the third quarter, the company reported in November. In 2015, it’s on track to post 12 consecutive years of positive same-store sales growth.

Hundreds of women are suing a celebrity-endorsed shampoo brand called Wen Hair Care for allegedly causing bald spots and rashes. It is manufactured and sold by celebrity hair stylist Chaz Dean and Guthy-Renker, the company behind Proactiv and other beauty products. More than 200 customers in 40 states have signed on to the class-action lawsuit, which claims that the shampoo — which the company calls a “cleansing conditioner” — causes bald spots, severe hair breakage, scalp irritation, and rashes

Pinkberry, the Santa Monica chain that helped introduce tart frozen yogurt to the masses, has been acquired by Kahala Brands, a restaurant franchising company. Kahala Brands, which owns quick-service restaurant names including Cold Stone Creamery and the Great Steak & Potato Co., issued a statement saying that Pinkberry is “an excellent strategic fit for our company.” Pinkberry has more than 260 stores in 20 countries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PepsiCo isn’t waiting until the new year to make health-conscious resolutions. Bolstering its “better-for-you” commitment, the food and beverage giant this week unveiled revamped vending machines labelled Hello Goodness that will roll out in 2016 with a refreshed variety of healthy fare. The move follows the company’s support of the non-profit Non-GMO Project and decision to introduce low or no-cal and organic versions of existing products.

Krispy Kreme doesn’t want to be Starbucks. However, the chain is drawing inspiration from coffee shops as it looks to the future. In October, the doughnut chain opened a new location in Clemmons, North Carolina with some serious coffee shop vibes, including vintage signs, natural wood, free WiFi, and a redesigned ordering system and seating area. The concept store represents a major step forward in Krispy Kreme’s plan to increase coffee sales, which currently make up 5% of sales

Kohl’s announced it will keep its doors open for more than 170 hours straight from 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 17 through 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24 as an added convenience to holiday shoppers. In addition to extended store hours for last-minute shopping, customers will find exclusive savings opportunities on Super Saturday, December 19, and time-saving conveniences such as buy online, pick up in store for those last minute gifts.

Shazop could revolutionise shopping for high-end fashion online. It’s a brand new comparison shopping site, where shoppers can select designer dresses, shoes, and handbags and from over sixty different retailers — such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, Nordstrom, and Macy’s — and compare sizes and prices. The site keeps track of coupon codes for added discounts. Founder Andrea Marron, former Vice President of Digital at Nicole Miller, came up with the idea during her tenure at Nicole Miller.

Primark is revolutionising fast fashion. The Irish teen retailer arrived in the United States this year. The retailer is known for its staggeringly cheap prices — some shirts are just $1.60! And now, Bloomberg Businessweek’s Matthew Campbell reports, the fast fashion chain is continuing its expansion in the United States.

An American teen has created a fully functioning Chicken McNugget vending machine made entirely of Legos. The YouTuber, who showcases his work on his Youtube channel, Astonishing Studios, has become a sensation. In just one week, his Chicken McNugget video has garnered over 240,000 views.

Entrepreneurs who make it onto a “Shark Tank” episode have the opportunity to introduce their company to a viewing audience of 7 million potential customers. We looked through old episodes and asked the Sharks themselves about their most successful deals.

