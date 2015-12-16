Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Gatorade on Facebook

UPS is renting out hundreds of U-Haul trucks across the county as it faces mounting pressure to deliver packages on time ahead of Christmas. The trucks are a “cost-effective way to expand our delivery fleet,” UPS spokesman Brian Hughes told Business Insider.

PepsiCo is going to launch an organic Gatorade, as the company increasingly looks outside of the soda industry for growth. Al Carey, the CEO of PepsiCo Americas Beverages, said that the company would debut an organic version of the sports drink next year.

Tory Burch has been hit with major layoffs, Women’s Wear Daily has reported. The fashion retailer has laid off approximately 100 people, the website notes, which reportedly accounts for roughly 3% of the company. WWD claims these cuts come as the company prepares to zero in on its digital efforts and its new athletic wear off-shoot, Tory Sport.

All major airlines have banned the goofy devices following safety concerns about their batteries. As of Thursday, passengers can’t take hoverboards on Delta, American or United flights, or those of many smaller airlines. Delta said in a statement that many boards run on powerful lithium-ion batteries above 160 watts, the maximum permitted by law on planes.

Amazon is joining the food delivery waters in Austin today by testing out Prime Now in Austin starting today. It will be available only for a limited time. Only 15 Austin zip codes will be able to place orders, with more added soon. Participating restaurants include Terry Black’s Barbecue, Chi’lantro, Taco Flats, and Michi Ramen.

Apple is giving its 46,000 retail employees a free 9-month subscription to its new streaming service Apple Music, according to MacRumors. Eddy Cue, Apple’s head of internet and services, told employees that they would receive the subscription and a pair of urBeats headphones, which retail for $99 in Apple Stores. The total value of the gift — around $190 — makes it one of Apple’s most generous gifts.

The apparel market is changing like never before. That’s especially true for teen and young-adult consumers, who are eschewing long-time powerhouses like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, and Coach. Consumers such as Nike, Free People and Kate Spade, increasingly prefer clothing without labels or logos. And they’re more likely to spend on electronics than apparel, making getting them to be loyal customers all the more challenging.

Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer is being accused of discriminating against white men following a CNN interview where she discussed the importance of workforce diversity. She said she mentors women inside and outside of her company, and encourages Sam’s Club’s partners to hire a more diverse workforce. Critics are claiming that Brewer’s remarks are evidence that she advocates against employing and hiring white men — even though four of the eight people on her executive team are white men.

Dear Kate’s underwear is designed specifically to offer women peace of mind during their period, along with women’s other real world needs.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke at this year’s IGNITION conference. He’s not worried about cable TV’s decline. Comcast is focused on the customer and giving them what they want.

