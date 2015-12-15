Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Mike Blake/Reuters

A Florida McDonald’s cashier was shocked after 250 people paid for the food of the person behind them in her drive-thru line. Marisabel Figueroa said the heart-warming chain reaction happened after Lakeland customer Torie Keene asked for her to pay for the food of the people behind her and wish them a “Merry Christmas.”

Zara’s parent company is crushing it. For the nine months ending in October, Inditex’s net profits increased by 20%, Reuters reports. Inditex is so profitable that its founder has reaped the benefits. Amancio Ortega surpassed Warren Buffet to become the second richest man in the world.

Americans are ditching grocery store staples like cereal, soda, and juice. That’s bad news for companies like Pepsi, Coke, and Kellogg that have built their brands around these products. Cereal sales dropped 5% from 2009 to 2014. Soda sales per capita are down 25% since 1998, while orange-juice consumption is down 45% per capita in the same period.

Newell Rubbermaid Inc., the maker of Sharpie markers and Parker pens, said it would buy Jarden Corp., which makes Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear, for $13.22 billion. Jarden shareholders will receive $21 in cash and 0.862 Newell shares for each share held, the companies said on Monday.

E-commerce giant Alibaba announced Friday plans to buy the media assets of the SCMP Group, including the Morning Post. The big concern? Alibaba is known for its close connections to the Chinese government.

Ever since Men’s Wearhouse purchased Jos. A Bank last year, business has been rough. Sales at Jos. A Bank has declined since it stopped doing the “buy one, get three free” promotion that made it famous. Men’s Wearhouse CEO Doug Ewert says his company underestimated how much Jos. A Bank’s strategy had already backfired.

The holidays are a crucial time for retailers. Cross-industry research company SCM World has created a list of the brands it believes will fail this season. Many of these brands have not been aggressive enough with e-commerce, according to the research firm. Many are department stores — inclujdeing JC Penny, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus — which are struggling to compete with discount outlets.

On Friday, Dow and DuPont confirmed that they would be merging to form a $130 billion American chemical behemoth. A large part of this transformation is the uncovering of “synergies,” which is arguably the scariest word for an employee at a company. “Synergy” usually means the closing and combining of stores, warehouses, and offices, which also often comes with job cuts.

Fast food is an American tradition. But restaurant chains abroad have also mastered the art of quick meals on the go. From creative pizzas to rice burgers, we compiled a list of 16 fast-food chains we wish would come to the US.

Home appliance store Robert Dyas has left viewers baffled by its Christmas offering – ‘We’re Robert Dyas and we’re gay. And straight. And bi…’. Released on Thursday (10 December), the campaign sees Robert Dyas staff and customers reveal their sexuality whilst introducing themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.