Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, says tests by a US government lab found that the cans of various Trader Joe’s tuna brands actually contain less than 3 ounces of the fish and that “every lot tested, and nearly every single can, was underfilled in violation of the federally mandated minimum standard of fill.”

Investment firm Starboard Value LP has urged department store chain Macy’s to push for realising greater value from its real-estate holdings, including its famous Herald Square store in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The last 12 months have been unfortunate for Bed Bath & Beyond. Shares have plummeted 37%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 release, which was posted on Thursday, didn’t offer any items to reinvigorate investor interest.

Chick-fil-A is now the eighth-largest fast-food chain in the US by sales, and it generates more revenue per restaurant than any other chain in the country, according to QSR. A few changes Chick-fil-A has made in the past year to help spur its growth are expanding to New York, table service, and revamping its coffee.

The U.S. Justice Department’s consumer protection unit is looking into a norovirus outbreak at a Chipotle restaurant in California, in a sign that a recent probe launched by federal prosecutors in California is getting attention at Washington headquarters.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica rose a significant 6.3% on Monday after being upgraded by two analysts at

and Jefferies. Wells Fargo expects the company to do a lot better this year as the company seeks to improve its supply chain, which had caused several inefficiencies in the previous few quarters.

The USDA released a major report on guidelines for healthy eating that completely contradicts how most Americans eat. One of the biggest changes is strict limits on the amount of sugar Americans consume every day.

James Potten, who is 37 and lives in Bristol, England, was the subject of a surreal postal mix-up by FedEx. On Saturday, he tweeted that instead of receiving the wildly popular e-reader device he had ordered, the delivery company had sent him a medical specimen from California.

IKEA is a global empire, selling furniture in 48 countries and bringing in a cool $3.8 billion in profit last year. The company says that 771 million people visited stores in person last year, and 1.9 billion people shopped on its website. Designer Sarah Fager walked us through what she does, and what’s next for the Scandinavian giant.

About 75% of liquid antibacterial soaps contain the germ-killing chemical triclosan, which is not proven to clean any better than conventional soap and water.

