Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Disney is aggressively trying to scrub photos of a “Star Wars” action figure from the internet after it accidentally went on sale early. As also reported by Ars Technica, people who share photos of an action figure of the character “Rey” are being hit with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices — a kind of legal threat that demands the offending media be removed.

Customers who buy a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on Saturday will receive a dozen glazed doughnuts for free. Saturday is December 12, or 12/12. Get it? The giveaway is part of the company’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion.

Men’s Wearhouse shares are getting hammered after the company reported ugly earnings. The founder of the company, George Zimmer, says it’s clear where the retailer went wrong. “It was a mistake to acquire Jos. A Bank,” Zimmer, who was fired from Men’s Wearhouse in 2013, told Business Insider in an interview. “I think everyone realises that, including Men’s Wearhouse at this point in time.”

Many Americans are not spending money on apparel. But some of us may instead find ourselves powerless to stop. The American Journal of Psychiatry estimates that an uncategorized disorder known as compulsive buying disorder may be found in roughly 5.8% of the population.

eBay is trying to capitalise on people who will be inevitably be disappointed by their holiday gifts this year. On December 26 and 27, the company is inviting Americans to profit off of all the presents they received and didn’t want. Instead of returning the items, eBay is asking people to sell them online.

There have been over 50 variations of the Oreo made in the past century. The latest invention? The Oreo churro. We decided to try the Oreo churro for ourselves.

Growing research suggests that the toys children play with may have a strong bearing on their future careers. A 2014 study found that playing with Barbie dolls may even limit a one’s job prospects. Luckily, these startups are coming up with creative concepts to get girls thinking and tinkering — even as they play.

Shopping for the Millennial generation (those between the ages of 18 and 34) doesn’t have to be hard. Here are 30 under $30 gifts that your young and tech-savvy employees will love, including Airbnb gift cards, Alex and Ano bracelets, and a selfie stick.

US retail sales rose 0.2% in November, the biggest increase since July. Excluding the volatile costs of automobiles and gas, so-called core retail sales rose 0.4%. Economists had estimated that retail sales increased 0.3% month-on-month, up from a 0.1% rise in the prior period.

Warburtons has won the war of the Christmas adverts thanks to Kermit and friends, while John Lewis and Sainsbury’s failed to match the success they enjoyed last year. The bread company’s TV spot, which features the Muppets singing “The Giant Crumpet Show” in the Warburtons Bolton headquarters, has been declared the most successful Christmas advert of 2015 .

