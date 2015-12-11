Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Canada is opening a new cafe that sells quinoa and kale salads instead of burgers. The concept, named McCafé after McDonald’s coffee line, will also serve coffee, danishes, breakfast sandwiches, croissants, and fancy desserts.

Chipotle founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells on Thursday apologised to patrons who fell ill after eating at the company’s restaurants, pledging that sweeping new food safety practices will prevent such outbreaks in the future.

Anyone considering an Apple Watch but put-off by the steep price tag should head over to Best Buy, because the retailer is offering $100 off all Apple Watch models. That means that you can buy the cheapest edition — the 38 millimetre Sport model — for only $250.

Target is giving shoppers in New York City a glimpse of what the future of holiday shopping might look like, with a new pop-up location in Manhattan. For example, shoppers use radio-frequency identification, or RFID, keys to pick items instead of shopping carts. The retailer can also learn from how consumers move through the store.

All-day breakfast appears to be a winner for McDonald’s Corp. in the early going, at least according to one report. According to the market research firm NPD Group, McDonald’s decision to sell Egg McMuffins or biscuit sandwiches after 10:30 a.m. has brought new or lapsed customers into the chain’s restaurants in the program’s first two months.

CLSA is stepping into the Mexican food breach, recommending that investors buy shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill as it initiates coverage on the stock. This is interesting timing, given that Chipotle shares have been pressured lately, following an E. coli outbreak. According to CLSA, the reaction in Chipotle’s share price offers an opportunity to buy equity in the company at a discount.

Men’s Wearhouse is booking a $90.1 million charge for its failed investment in Jos. A. Bank. Shares are down 20% since Wednesday’s close. “Through the first week of December, the quarter-to-date comparable sales at Jos. A. Bank were down 35.1%,” the company said in a press release.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman says that the emergence of mobile-payments technology, including in-app and in-store payments, has really started to take shape this year, completely changing the way people think about paying. That means more people are now shopping directly within mobile apps as opposed to going to retail stores, and even when they do, they’re starting to consider the use of mobile payments instead of cash.

Those “hoverboards” you’ve been seeing everywhere are a hot gift this holiday season. Really hot, because they keep bursting into flames. Roughly 20 people have been sent to the hospital with hoverboard-related injuries since September, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

When it comes to food and drink, some want only the very best. We’ve put together a list of 15 gifts that are perfect for the foodie in your life, from the top cooking tools to cleverly curated subscription boxes packed with everything from international snacks to chocolate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.