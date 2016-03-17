Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Via Flickr

The promotions have successfully persuaded some of Chipotle’s most loyal customers to return to the chain, but “casual” customers will be harder to win over, Reuters reports. Chipotle’s sales are still negative and the company is expecting an earnings loss in the first quarter.

Delivering clothing through the app Postmates is a part of the equation, Cynthia Erland, the brand’s senior vice president of marketing, told Adweek in an interview.

Cherry blossom frappuccinos will be at Starbucks now through March 20. The new flavour name is more representative of the colour than the flavour — it contains strawberry puree, cream, white chocolate sauce, whipped cream and Matcha.

The chain is serving the “Core Burrito” in Toledo, Ohio, reports Brand Eating.

As opposed to the Quesarito, which uses a cheesy quesadilla to wrap up a burrito, this dish features a core of melted cheese, enveloped in a traditional burrito.

Starbucks UK is stocking its stores with emergency diaper kits and training baristas to safely warm milk bottles, help women find private places to breastfeed, and assist families in locating open tables and high chairs, among other services.

Tobacco’s slow exit from Costco’s shelves is more of a business decision than a public health campaign. Tobacco is a low-margin business, that results in increased theft and more work for employees, according to the spokesperson.

Handbags are coming back. The trend is a promising shift for companies like Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade, which were previously thought to be in trouble.

MOD Pizza has raised $32 million in an equity funding round that will be used to fuel store growth for the fast-casual restaurant operator, reports Fortune.

If you’re celebrating St.Patrick’s day tomorrow with a McDonald’s shamrock shake, you might want to know what’s in it. Filled with 660 calories, the green shake contains vanilla soft serve ice cream, shamrock shake syrup, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry, according to Fox News.

Abercrombie & Fitch debuted a new men’s lineup by Aaron Levine, the head of the company’s men’s division. Although the clothes are a crucial part of the campaign, there’s no doubt that bearded model, Alex Libby might be helping people fall in or out of love with Abercrombie & Fitch 2.0.

