Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

The popular fast-casual cafe implemented the Panera 2.0 model in response to frequent complaints from customers about long wait times, incorrect orders, and crowded lines.

Doritos ran a contest which gave fans the chance to have their own advertisements played during the Super Bowl, as well as a cool $1 million. Find out why Super Bowl 50 marks the end of the popular competition.

McDonald’s released a statement to The Chicago Tribune following complaints that its mozzarella sticks did not have cheese inside of them.

“We look at it not just as a single interaction on single day — we look at it as a whole six months of the NFL season in which we’ve activated all of the brands,” PepsiCo snacks division Frito-Lay’s Chief Marketing Officer Ram Krishnan told Business Insider.

On Thursday, analysts asked Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky about the company’s interest in getting into the delivery business. He revealed the company was building a service, but it’s not designed to replace other services out there already.

McDonald’s is testing an expanded all-day breakfast menu that includes the popular McGriddle sandwiches. The Associated Press reported this story first.

One reason for this might be founder Truett Cathy’s commitment to maintaining the company’s religious roots.

CEO Kevin Plank said on a recent earnings call that he plans on growing the women’s business to be “at least as large if not larger than our men’s business.” That should make Lululemon nervous, since its women’s business is its strongest sector.

H&M is planning a massive expansion and will open stores in New Zealand, Cyprus, and Puerto Rico this year, according to WWD (via Racked).

The social media stars new line, Kendall + Kylie, debuts on Revolve today. Clothing starts at $68 for clothing and shoes start at $100, according to Vogue.

