Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Hollis Johnson
1. Panera Bread redesigned restaurants to fix its 3 biggest problems
The popular fast-casual cafe implemented the Panera 2.0 model in response to frequent complaints from customers about long wait times, incorrect orders, and crowded lines.
2. Doritos tells us why it has had enough of its ‘Crash the Super Bowl’ contest
Doritos ran a contest which gave fans the chance to have their own advertisements played during the Super Bowl, as well as a cool $1 million. Find out why Super Bowl 50 marks the end of the popular competition.
3. McDonald’s tries to explain cheeseless mozzarella sticks
McDonald’s released a statement to The Chicago Tribune following complaints that its mozzarella sticks did not have cheese inside of them.
4. PepsiCo says the Super Bowl is not the ‘be all and end all’ when it comes to advertising
“We look at it not just as a single interaction on single day — we look at it as a whole six months of the NFL season in which we’ve activated all of the brands,” PepsiCo snacks division Frito-Lay’s Chief Marketing Officer Ram Krishnan told Business Insider.
5. Amazon to delivery companies: Yes, we’re building our own service but don’t worry
On Thursday, analysts asked Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky about the company’s interest in getting into the delivery business. He revealed the company was building a service, but it’s not designed to replace other services out there already.
6. McDonald’s might fix the biggest problem with all-day breakfast
McDonald’s is testing an expanded all-day breakfast menu that includes the popular McGriddle sandwiches. The Associated Press reported this story first.
7. Chick-fil-A will never go public
One reason for this might be founder Truett Cathy’s commitment to maintaining the company’s religious roots.
8. Under Armour is using Gisele for an aggressive expansion plan — and it should terrify Lululemon
CEO Kevin Plank said on a recent earnings call that he plans on growing the women’s business to be “at least as large if not larger than our men’s business.” That should make Lululemon nervous, since its women’s business is its strongest sector.
9. H&M will open 425 stores this year
H&M is planning a massive expansion and will open stores in New Zealand, Cyprus, and Puerto Rico this year, according to WWD (via Racked).
10. Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new line launches today
The social media stars new line, Kendall + Kylie, debuts on Revolve today. Clothing starts at $68 for clothing and shoes start at $100, according to Vogue.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.