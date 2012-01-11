The 10 Best Consultancy Firms To Work For In Europe

Looking to work in consulting? Sometimes its the quality of life at a firm that matters most.
Vault.com has unveiled its European Consulting Rankings for 2012, detailing, among other factors, which consultants are the best to work for on the continent.
Over 1,700 consulting professionals were surveyed to come up with the results. The professionals were asked to rank each consultant between one and 10 for its prestige and the perceived “quality of life” of each firm.
Combined, these two values accounted for Vault’s index of the best consultants in Europe to work for.
Started by a couple of ex-McKinsey employees in 2002, London-based Candesic now has offices in Paris and Madrid.
Founded 25 years ago, Simon-Kucher & Partners has 23 global locations, 15 of which are located in Europe.
According to its corporate brochure, 100 per cent of Frontier's equity is held by employees. The company operated in five locations across Europe.
Started in Chicago over 90 years ago, Booz now has offices in most Western European countries.
OC&C Strategy Consultants has 11 offices in seven countries, five of which are in Europe.
Roland Berger was founded in Munich in 1967 and has since grown all over the world while maintaining its European background.
Bain has more offices in Europe than any other continent with 18 spread across the region.
Over 85-years-old now, McKinsey has over 30 locations across the continent.
