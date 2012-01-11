The 10 Best Consultancy Firms To Work For In Europe

Looking to work in consulting? Sometimes its the quality of life at a firm that matters most.



Vault.com has unveiled its European Consulting Rankings for 2012, detailing, among other factors, which consultants are the best to work for on the continent.

Over 1,700 consulting professionals were surveyed to come up with the results. The professionals were asked to rank each consultant between one and 10 for its prestige and the perceived “quality of life” of each firm.

Combined, these two values accounted for Vault’s index of the best consultants in Europe to work for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.