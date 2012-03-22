A Consultancy Did A Psych Evaluation Of Greg Smith Based On His Infamous Letter

Photo: AP

Did former Goldman Sachs Vice President Greg Smith suffer from narcissism and anxiety?That’s the diagnosis from Business Intelligence Advisors, a Boston-based consultancy made up of “a diverse mix of highly accomplished professionals from the national intelligence and business communities.”



The Wall Street Journal’s Liz Rappaport writes BIA put out a report on Smith entitled “March Madder-Than-Hell” that digs into the former Goldman Sachs VP’s psychology. Its findings, according to Rappaport:

Smith proved “expansive when talking about himself,” discussing his ping-pong achievements and Rhodes scholarship application, items that had “nothing to do with Goldman’s culture or ethics.” This may signal a “Master of the Universe” complex.

There was little mention of his work-related achievements, and he “seems to ridicule” how people at the firm succeed. This may suggest “performance anxiety” issues indicating “at one time he may have bought into the process that he now derides.”

