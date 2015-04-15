Constuction of Badgerys Creek airport will begin next year, set to be double the capacity of Sydney airport

Construction at Badgerys Creek will begin next year. Photo: Sergio Dionisio/ Getty.

Construction on Sydney’s second airport at Badgerys Creek will begin next year, and new plans reveal it could be double the capacity of Sydney airport – capable of hosting 80 million passengers per year by 2050.

It will also be Australia’s largest excavation project since the Snowy Mountains scheme, with developers required to move 100 million cubic metres of earth to build the site.

The initial plans, obtained by News Corp, show 100 million cubic metres of earth will be excavated to make way for the airport which will span across approximately 20 square kilometers – bigger than JFK airport in the US which is roughly 19.9 square kilometers.

The plans detail a single east-west runway of 3.7 kilometres, a small terminal servicing international and domestic flights and a cargo terminal.

The total cost for the first stage of construction – to be completed within eight years – is estimated to cost $4 billion, with a capacity for 10 million passengers a year.

News Corp reports that Sydney Airport Corporation is in the final stages of discussion with the government regarding the operations of the Badgerys Creek facility.

Should a private operator become involved in the project the government is expected to put $1.5 billion towards preparing the site, while the private party covers the remaining funds.

