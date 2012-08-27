Construction Worker At Empire State Building Said Gunman 'Knew What He Was Doing'

Photo: Instagram user paulnshapiro

A construction crew foreman being hailed as a hero for following gunman Jeffrey Johnson after Friday’s shooting outside the Empire State Building said Johnson was expressionless in the aftermath.”He was doing a job, and he knew what he was doing,” Brian Dillon told Newsday Saturday. “Then he just spun around with his briefcase in his left hand, the gun in his right, and walked east down the south side of 33rd Street.”



Johnson, 58, was shot to death by police Friday after he opened fire on an ex-colleague. Johnson reportedly believed Steven Ercolino, the victim, was responsible for him losing his job.

Immediately following the shooting, Dillon, who has worked on the nearby construction site since January, followed Johnson, yelling for police.

“He did what he should have done,” Bloomberg said of Dillon Friday during a news conference.

As police began to swarm Johnson, “he spun around with the gun in his hand coming up to shoot, is what it looked like,” Dillon said of the scene, adding that he was scared when Johnson pulled a gun.

Despite warnings from his coworkers not to follow Johnson after the shooting, Dillon said he knew it was the right thing to do.

“There are some things in life you just got to do, you know?” he told Newsday.

