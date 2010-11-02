Construction Spending Beats Expectations, Rises 0.5%

Construction spending for the month of September increased by 0.5%.



It was expected to fall 0.5%.

In August, construction spending increased 0.4% after a steep decline in July.

So that means we have 2 months of consecutive growth.

Markets have continued to push on this morning, even though we had disappointing consumer data earlier.

Dow up 0.91%

NASDAQ up 0.80%

S&P 500 up 0.84%

