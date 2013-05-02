Here's A Positive Spin On Today's Terrible Construction Spending Report

CNBCToday’s March construction spending report was a big disappointment, unexpectedly falling 1.7% from February to $856 billion.



Economists were looking for a 0.6% gain.

However, not all economists see it as a total disaster.

“The construction spending data are not that bad,” said Deutsche Bank’s Joe LaVorgna in a tweet. “They point to $4 billion more Q1 output than BEA first assumed.”

Last week, we learned that real GDP grew at a 2.5% rate in Q1, which was much lower than the 3.0% growth rate forecasted by economists.

But that GDP report was just the first of three estimates. Perhaps we’ll see some upward revisions coming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.