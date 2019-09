Headline number: Positive 0.7%, month-over-month change in October.



Expectations: Negative 0.4%, month-over-month change.

Analysis: This is the second positive month in a row for construction spending. Construction spending surprised in September, increasing 0.5%, month-over-month, over August.

