The collapse of Australian construction giant Probuild will leave $5 billion worth of projects unfinished across the country

Probuild has collapsed, as the construction industry faces a 'perfect storm'. (Image: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg via Getty)

Probuild, one of the country’s largest construction companies has collapsed, leaving $5 billion in unfinished projects.

Its South African parent company appointed administrators on Wednesday.

It follows a string of failures as the construction industry faces a perfect storm from the pandemic.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Probuild, one of the country’s largest construction companies, has collapsed under the pressure of the beleaguered construction industry, leaving $5 billion in unfinished projects under a cloud of uncertainty.

The building contractor’s South African parent company appointed administrators on Wednesday after propping it up by $AU132.1 million over the past four years.

Johannesburg-listed builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) said it put the Australian business into administration after it had “severely depleted” its resources and racked up losses that would have a “significant” effect on the parent company’s financial performance.

“With effect from 22 February 2022, the company… will no longer provide financial assistance to [Probuild holding company] WBHO Australia,” WBHO said in a statement.

“This has led the WBHOA board to commence with an application for the administration of WBHOA.”

It comes amid a pressure cooker of challenges that have rocked the sector since the start of the pandemic.

Soaring materials prices, mounting delays caused by rolling COVID-19 variants and lockdowns, along with shortages driven by supply chain chaos have led to a perfect storm.

Most companies have not been seeing profits, despite an oversupply of work, industry leaders have warned in recent months.

“It is a perfect storm,” Russ Stephens, cofounder of the Association of Professional Builders, told Business Insider Australia back in August. “Excess demand is creating shortages that are destroying any net profit builders were expecting to make.”

Workers began leaving Probuild sites on Wednesday, with a subcontractor employee telling the Australian Financial Review they had been told by their employer in the morning that Probuild had been put into administration.

On Thursday morning tradies turned up at a Probuild building site in Melbourne’s CBD to try and rescue their tools and found the entry gates locked shut, 9News reported.

Subcontractors, believed to be owed huge amounts of money, along with tradesmen walked off the site, including on Melbourne’s O’Connell Street, where Probuild is behind a build for biotech giant CSL.

Tradies told 9News they had heard stories of hundreds of workers being booted off worksites across the country over the past 24 hours.

“All the contractors are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars,” one tradesperson said. “No one’s going to get their money.”

Probuild suffered a drop in revenue last year to $1.6 billion from $2.4 billion a year earlier, and is the largest and latest in a string of construction industry failures.

The loss of the builder will leave a significant gap on the industry’s building capacity, among contractors like Multiplex, Lendlease, CPB and John Holland with the capacity for large-scale projects.

The firm is behind several major builds, including the Melbourne Convention Centre and Sydney’s new glass IMAX building in Darling Harbour.

It has also faced mounting costs from a slate of projects that have seen budget blowouts and delays.

This includes the luxury residential apartments at 443 Queen St project in Brisbane, which was meant to complete construction in late 2021 and has already lost $120 million, and the Western Road Upgrade project in Sydney, which had a forecast loss of $161 million by June last year.

Deloitte Australia has been appointed administrator and will be “commencing a sale and recapitalisation process in order to secure a new owner for the businesses,” turnaround and restructuring leader Sal Algeri said.

A Probuild spokesperson said in a statement the firm was “caught up in a set of circumstances not of our making”.

“We are working closely with the administrator on a number of plans to protect our clients, subcontractors and employees,” the spokesperson said.

“The Probuild brand is strong and we intend to keep it that way. We have several options for raising the necessary capital to continue as a premium Australian building company. These will all be pursued.”