It Looks Like Construction Employment Is Finally Coming Back

Here is an excerpt from a post I wrote in 2012: Where are the construction jobs?

Back in 2006, I predicted we’d see construction job losses in the seven figures. All through 2006 and into 2007, I was constantly asked: “Where are the construction job losses you predicted?”

And then it started … and the BLS reported construction employment fell 2.27 million from peak to trough. No one asks that question any more.

There were several reasons why construction jobs didn’t decline at the same time as housing starts. First, construction includes residential, commercial and other construction (like roads). Even after housing starts began to collapse, commercial real estate was still booming and workers shifted from residential to commercial (many commercial projects have long time frames – and many developers remained in denial). Also some construction workers are paid in cash (illegal immigrants), and these workers weren’t counted on the BLS payrolls.

Now people are asking “Where are the construction jobs?”

Oh, Grasshopper … the construction jobs are coming.