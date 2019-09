The Middle East construction industry is further delayed by a shortage of sand, yes you read that correctly, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Saudi Arabia has banned the export of sand and gravel because it hasn’t got enough in locations convenient for export according to local press reports!



Continue reading at Metal Miner >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.