Everyone is talking about the weird constipation ad that aired during the Super Bowl

It was somewhat surprising — among the sodas, and cars, and big name consumer goods brands — to see an ad about constipation airing during the Super Bowl this year.

But, yes, it did actually happen.

The ad, promoting a prescription product to help tackle opioid-induced constipation (OIC) was courtesy of Astra Zeneca.

OIC is no laughing matter and the ad was clearly designed to raise awareness about the affliction amongst the audience of more than 100 million people watching the game.

But those good intentions didn’t stop the memes and mockery emerging on Twitter almost immediately after the ad aired:

Admit it- seeing an ad about constipation makes you wish you were seeing kids being killed off in commercials. #SB50 pic.twitter.com/GkfJds9sWd

— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 8, 2016

Me after that opioid constipation drug commercial. pic.twitter.com/C7xcwx80qE

— Jenny Dreadful (@MsJennyDreadful) February 8, 2016

“Hey ex-girlfriends, I got cast for a Super Bowl commercial…” Yep, opioid-induced constipation. #SuperTroll50 pic.twitter.com/rzXYXObMB0

— Beau Walsh (@BeauWalsh) February 8, 2016

these Super Bowl commercials are awful, like do I really want to watch ones about constipation relief ???

— Caitlin Willard (@caitlinwillard9) February 8, 2016

We thought this commercial was a joke buuuuut no it really is about constipation. #SB50 #commercials

— Rebecca (@roarrrbecca) February 8, 2016

