Everyone is talking about the weird constipation ad that aired during the Super Bowl

Lara O'Reilly

It was somewhat surprising — among the sodas, and cars, and big name consumer goods brands — to see an ad about constipation airing during the Super Bowl this year.

But, yes, it did actually happen.

The ad, promoting a prescription product to help tackle opioid-induced constipation (OIC) was courtesy of Astra Zeneca.

OIC is no laughing matter and the ad was clearly designed to raise awareness about the affliction amongst the audience of more than 100 million people watching the game. 

But those good intentions didn’t stop the memes and mockery emerging on Twitter almost immediately after the ad aired:

 

 

 

 

