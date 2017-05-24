The owner of Corona reportedly offered to buy the owner of Jack Daniels but was turned down

Constellation Brands has approached Brown-Forman for an acquisition, according to a report by CNBC’s Leslie Picker.
Brown-Forman was not interested in selling itself, the report on Tuesday said. The Brown family, which has passed down the company since its founding in 1870, controls more than two-thirds of the voting shares and previously indicated that it has no plans to sell.
Brown-Forman has a market cap of about $US22.4 billion. Its shares fell by as much as 5% in the final hour of trading, while Constellation Brands dipped 1%.
In its fiscal third quarter ended January 31, Brown-Forman reported a 4% drop in net income to $US182 million from the prior year. The company worked through “a continued challenging global backdrop for consumer staples,” it said, and lowered its full-year outlook.
More from Akin Oyedele:
