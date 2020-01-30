Constance Wu walked the red carpet in an outfit that was half-dress and half-suit

- Constance Wu attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Tuesday.
- She walked the red carpet in a sparkly outfit that was half-dress, half-suit jacket.
- The look was designed by Redemption and retails for $US5,270, though it’s currently on sale for $US3,162.
Constance Wu dazzled at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in California on Tuesday.
She walked the red carpet in a sparkling ensemble, which looked like it was made from half of a dress and half of a suit jacket. The dress part, on the left side of her body, was strapless and covered in silver sequins. It also had a silk belt tied around the waist.
The suit portion on her right side, however, had a long sleeve with a glittering cuff. It also extended past the dress’ skirt into a coattail.
Wu’s unique look was designed by Redemption. Though it originally retailed for $US5,270, it’s available online for $US3,162 at the time of writing.
The actress also chose a standout pair of shoes for her red-carpet appearance. She donned $US1,295 Christian Louboutin heels, which were mostly clear aside from black pointed toes and matching straps. Each shoe also had a bejeweled black bow attached.
Wu previously made a fashion statement at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 18. She wore a strapless green gown, which reached the floor and extended into a short train behind her.
She completed the look with layered necklaces, a wavy hairstyle, and glowing makeup.
Representatives for Constance Wu did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
