Constance Wu walked the red carpet in an outfit that was half-dress and half-suit

Constance Wu attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards in California on Tuesday.

Constance Wu attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Tuesday.

She walked the red carpet in a sparkly outfit that was half-dress, half-suit jacket.

The look was designed by Redemption and retails for $US5,270, though it’s currently on sale for $US3,162.

Constance Wu dazzled at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in California on Tuesday.

She walked the red carpet in a sparkling ensemble, which looked like it was made from half of a dress and half of a suit jacket. The dress part, on the left side of her body, was strapless and covered in silver sequins. It also had a silk belt tied around the waist.

The suit portion on her right side, however, had a long sleeve with a glittering cuff. It also extended past the dress’ skirt into a coattail.

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Her dress, from Redemption, costs $US3,162.

Wu’s unique look was designed by Redemption. Though it originally retailed for $US5,270, it’s available online for $US3,162 at the time of writing.

The actress also chose a standout pair of shoes for her red-carpet appearance. She donned $US1,295 Christian Louboutin heels, which were mostly clear aside from black pointed toes and matching straps. Each shoe also had a bejeweled black bow attached.

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Her shoes were designed by Christian Louboutin.

Wu previously made a fashion statement at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 18. She wore a strapless green gown, which reached the floor and extended into a short train behind her.

She completed the look with layered necklaces, a wavy hairstyle, and glowing makeup.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Constance Wu attends the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Representatives for Constance Wu did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

