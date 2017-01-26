TV star bashes Oscars for Casey Affleck nomination over alleged sexual harassment

“Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu isn’t celebrating Casey Affleck’s best actor Oscar nomination for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Affleck has been embroiled in controversy after news that he had been sued twice for alleged sexual harassment by two women who worked on his indie mockumentary film, “I’m Still Here.”

On Tuesday, Wu called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation that awards the Oscars, for favouring a “good acting performance” over “human integrity,” and the message Affleck’s nom sent to men.

The allegations against Affleck took on a new life after critics wondered why Oscar hopeful Nate Parker, who wrote and directed “Birth of a Nation,” was being vilified for a 1999 rape allegation and the “Manchester by the Sea” star seemed to be getting a free pass by media and activists.

In an interview with Variety last October, Affleck addressed the controversy surrounding the sexual harassment suits.

“People say whatever they want,” he said about the charges. “Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you respond… I guess people think if you’re well-known, it’s perfectly fine to say anything you want. I don’t know why that is. But it shouldn’t be, because everybody has families and lives.”

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help!

— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court!Just do a good acting job,thats all that matters!bc Art isn’t about humanity,right?

— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

